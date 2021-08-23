checkAd

Yelp Announces “Make It Happen Day” to Galvanize Texans to Make Repairs to Their Homes and Businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

Yelp is declaring August 26 “Make It Happen Day” in Texas, in response to the challenging year small businesses and residents endured due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, Winter Storm Uri, and severe weather. A $100,000 Make It Happen Day Fund has been established to help small businesses and consumers across Texas make much-needed repairs. The fund will go towards covering the cost of improvement projects for select small businesses across Texas, including community-serving nonprofit Comfort Cafe in San Antonio, as well as eligible Texas residents in need of home updates or repairs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005080/en/

Yelp is declaring August 26 “Make It Happen Day” in Texas, launching a $100,000 fund to help consumers and small businesses cover the cost of repairs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Yelp is declaring August 26 “Make It Happen Day” in Texas, launching a $100,000 fund to help consumers and small businesses cover the cost of repairs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To help spread the word and get funds to those in need of updates to their spaces, Yelp has partnered with Texas resident Brooklyn Decker — actor on Netflix's “Grace and Frankie” and self-described home decor fanatic.

“To give back to Texans across the state, I’ve partnered with Yelp to launch a $100,000 Make It Happen Day fund. We had a tough year and spent more time in our homes than ever before. I'm glad we can bring some much-needed good news to those looking to make necessary repairs and updates. I can't wait to see all the great projects Texans will spearhead to spruce up their homes and small businesses,” says Brooklyn Decker.

Millions of users come to Yelp each month to find highly-rated, trusted home professionals for everything from small home repairs and landscapers, to contractors and roofers for larger projects. With many small businesses and Texans still grappling with the devastating impacts of COVID-19 and Winter Storm Uri, Yelp introduced the new Make it Happen Day fund to encourage and help the community make repairs and updates that might currently be out of reach.

As a part of Make It Happen Day, 50 Texans will have a chance to win $1,000 toward their project with one of the many trusted home services professionals on Yelp. Eligible Texans can enter for a chance to win by using Yelp’s Request a Quote feature to find a home services professional in their area, and submitting the quote at MakeItHappenDay.Yelp.com on August 26, 2021. *The Official Rules are available at MakeItHappenDay.Yelp.com/Rules.

Seite 1 von 3
Yelp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Yelp Announces “Make It Happen Day” to Galvanize Texans to Make Repairs to Their Homes and Businesses Yelp is declaring August 26 “Make It Happen Day” in Texas, in response to the challenging year small businesses and residents endured due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, Winter Storm Uri, and severe weather. A $100,000 Make It Happen Day Fund …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
VIEW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Aegon completes share buyback program
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Sensata Technologies Furthers Electrification Strategy with Acquisition of Spear Power Systems
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
NICE Evidencentral Marketplace, the First Open Ecosystem for Digital Transformation of Law ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Yelp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Yelp to Participate in the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten