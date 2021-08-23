Yelp Announces “Make It Happen Day” to Galvanize Texans to Make Repairs to Their Homes and Businesses

Yelp is declaring August 26 “ Make It Happen Day ” in Texas, in response to the challenging year small businesses and residents endured due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, Winter Storm Uri, and severe weather. A $100,000 Make It Happen Day Fund has been established to help small businesses and consumers across Texas make much-needed repairs. The fund will go towards covering the cost of improvement projects for select small businesses across Texas, including community-serving nonprofit Comfort Cafe in San Antonio, as well as eligible Texas residents in need of home updates or repairs.

Yelp is declaring August 26 “Make It Happen Day” in Texas, launching a $100,000 fund to help consumers and small businesses cover the cost of repairs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To help spread the word and get funds to those in need of updates to their spaces, Yelp has partnered with Texas resident Brooklyn Decker — actor on Netflix's “Grace and Frankie” and self-described home decor fanatic.

“To give back to Texans across the state, I’ve partnered with Yelp to launch a $100,000 Make It Happen Day fund. We had a tough year and spent more time in our homes than ever before. I'm glad we can bring some much-needed good news to those looking to make necessary repairs and updates. I can't wait to see all the great projects Texans will spearhead to spruce up their homes and small businesses,” says Brooklyn Decker.

Millions of users come to Yelp each month to find highly-rated, trusted home professionals for everything from small home repairs and landscapers, to contractors and roofers for larger projects. With many small businesses and Texans still grappling with the devastating impacts of COVID-19 and Winter Storm Uri, Yelp introduced the new Make it Happen Day fund to encourage and help the community make repairs and updates that might currently be out of reach.

As a part of Make It Happen Day, 50 Texans will have a chance to win $1,000 toward their project with one of the many trusted home services professionals on Yelp. Eligible Texans can enter for a chance to win by using Yelp’s Request a Quote feature to find a home services professional in their area, and submitting the quote at MakeItHappenDay.Yelp.com on August 26, 2021. *The Official Rules are available at MakeItHappenDay.Yelp.com/Rules.