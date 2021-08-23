checkAd

Kezar Life Sciences Announces Completion of Enrollment of Its Phase 2 PRESIDIO Clinical Trial of KZR-616 in Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced that PRESIDIO, its Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of KZR-616 for the treatment of polymyositis (PM) and dermatomyositis (DM) completed the target enrollment of 24 subjects.

PRESIDIO is a Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled, crossover design study of KZR-616 in patients with PM or DM. During the 32-week treatment period, patients receive either 45 mg of KZR-616 or placebo subcutaneously once weekly for 16 weeks followed by a crossover to the other treatment arm for an additional 16 weeks (the first two doses are at 30 mg). The primary endpoint of PRESIDIO is the mean change in the Total Improvement Score. Top line results from this trial are expected in the second quarter of 2022. Subjects who complete the 32 week study have the option to enroll into an open-label extension study and continue to receive 45mg weekly of KZR-616.

“Completing enrollment in PRESIDIO marks a significant milestone on our path to the full development of KZR-616 for the treatment of polymyositis and dermatomyositis. We are grateful to the patients, their families and caregivers, investigators and clinical research team who are participating in the trial. It goes without saying that their unwavering support of the trial during the course of the global pandemic was heroic,” said Noreen Roth Henig, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Kezar.

“Idiopathic inflammatory myopathies such as PM and DM are chronic and progressively debilitating inflammatory diseases that can have a significant impact on the quality of life of patients living with these rare diseases,” said Chrissy Thornton, Executive Director of the patient advocacy organization, The Myositis Association. “The completed enrollment of the Phase 2 PRESIDIO study is cause for celebration as it represents a significant step in bringing forward novel therapies for these diseases, where options to date have been limited.”

PM and DM are two of the five types of autoimmune myositis diseases. Both are chronic, debilitating, autoimmune diseases that are distinguished by inflammation of the muscles as well as the skin (in DM). An approximate 30,000-120,000 people in the United States are living with these severe and progressive inflammatory myopathies that are characterized by marked morbidity and associated mortality. While debilitating muscle weakness is the hallmark of these myopathies, including compromised muscles of respiration, other internal organ system dysfunctions can be equally disabling. The aim of treatment for these diseases is to suppress inflammation, increase muscle strength and prevent long-term damage to muscles and extramuscular organs; however, treatment options are limited for DM, and there are currently no approved treatments for PM.

