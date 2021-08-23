BELLUS Health to Report Additional RELIEF Data in an Oral Presentation at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2021
BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (“RCC”) and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today announced that an abstract covering additional data from the RELIEF Phase 2a trial has been accepted for oral presentation at the upcoming European Respiratory Society (“ERS”) International Congress 2021, being held September 5-8, 2021.
“Refractory chronic cough can be a debilitating condition that impacts a patient’s everyday life. With limited therapy options available, there is a significant need for new treatments that reduce cough, improve a patient’s quality of life and are well tolerated. P2X3 antagonists, an emerging new class of therapy for refractory chronic cough, have shown promise in addressing the burden of this condition on patients,” commented Catherine Bonuccelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of BELLUS Health. “In our Phase 2a RELIEF trial, we observed improvements in cough severity and quality of life over a 16-day treatment period that favored our P2X3 antagonist, BLU-5937. These positive trends suggest that over a longer period of time, BLU-5937 may show greater treatment benefit. We are encouraged by these results and based on the design of our ongoing Phase 2b SOOTHE trial, we are confident that we can demonstrate improvements in cough severity and quality of life.”
Oral Presentation Details:
Title: Improvements in cough severity and cough-related quality of life in a phase 2 trial with the P2X3 antagonist BLU-5937 in refractory chronic cough
Session: Clinical trials in airway diseases: novel treatments and new evidence
Format: Pre-recorded presentation and live QA
Date: Sunday, September 5, 2021
Time: 8:45 a.m. EDT/2:45 p.m. CET
For more information and to access the pre-recorded presentation, please visit the ERS congress platform. Following the conference, the presentation materials will be available in the “Scientific Publications” section of BELLUS Health's website at www.bellushealth.com.
About BLU-5937
BLU-5937, a highly selective P2X3 antagonist, is in development for RCC, chronic pruritus and other hypersensitization-related disorders.
The P2X3 receptor, which is implicated in cough reflex hypersensitization, is a rational target for treating chronic cough, and it has been evaluated in multiple clinical trials with different P2X3 antagonists. The Company believes that its highly selective P2X3 antagonist has the potential to reduce coughing in patients with RCC, while limiting taste disturbance adverse events.
