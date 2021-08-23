BELLUS Health to Report Additional RELIEF Data in an Oral Presentation at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2021

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (“RCC”) and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today announced that an abstract covering additional data from the RELIEF Phase 2a trial has been accepted for oral presentation at the upcoming European Respiratory Society (“ERS”) International Congress 2021, being held September 5-8, 2021.

“Refractory chronic cough can be a debilitating condition that impacts a patient’s everyday life. With limited therapy options available, there is a significant need for new treatments that reduce cough, improve a patient’s quality of life and are well tolerated. P2X3 antagonists, an emerging new class of therapy for refractory chronic cough, have shown promise in addressing the burden of this condition on patients,” commented Catherine Bonuccelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of BELLUS Health. “In our Phase 2a RELIEF trial, we observed improvements in cough severity and quality of life over a 16-day treatment period that favored our P2X3 antagonist, BLU-5937. These positive trends suggest that over a longer period of time, BLU-5937 may show greater treatment benefit. We are encouraged by these results and based on the design of our ongoing Phase 2b SOOTHE trial, we are confident that we can demonstrate improvements in cough severity and quality of life.”