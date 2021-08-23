checkAd

BELLUS Health to Report Additional RELIEF Data in an Oral Presentation at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (“RCC”) and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today announced that an abstract covering additional data from the RELIEF Phase 2a trial has been accepted for oral presentation at the upcoming European Respiratory Society (“ERS”) International Congress 2021, being held September 5-8, 2021.

“Refractory chronic cough can be a debilitating condition that impacts a patient’s everyday life. With limited therapy options available, there is a significant need for new treatments that reduce cough, improve a patient’s quality of life and are well tolerated. P2X3 antagonists, an emerging new class of therapy for refractory chronic cough, have shown promise in addressing the burden of this condition on patients,” commented Catherine Bonuccelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of BELLUS Health. “In our Phase 2a RELIEF trial, we observed improvements in cough severity and quality of life over a 16-day treatment period that favored our P2X3 antagonist, BLU-5937. These positive trends suggest that over a longer period of time, BLU-5937 may show greater treatment benefit. We are encouraged by these results and based on the design of our ongoing Phase 2b SOOTHE trial, we are confident that we can demonstrate improvements in cough severity and quality of life.”

Oral Presentation Details:
Title: Improvements in cough severity and cough-related quality of life in a phase 2 trial with the P2X3 antagonist BLU-5937 in refractory chronic cough
Session: Clinical trials in airway diseases: novel treatments and new evidence
Format: Pre-recorded presentation and live QA
Date: Sunday, September 5, 2021
Time: 8:45 a.m. EDT/2:45 p.m. CET

For more information and to access the pre-recorded presentation, please visit the ERS congress platform. Following the conference, the presentation materials will be available in the “Scientific Publications” section of BELLUS Health's website at www.bellushealth.com.

About BLU-5937

BLU-5937, a highly selective P2X3 antagonist, is in development for RCC, chronic pruritus and other hypersensitization-related disorders.

The P2X3 receptor, which is implicated in cough reflex hypersensitization, is a rational target for treating chronic cough, and it has been evaluated in multiple clinical trials with different P2X3 antagonists. The Company believes that its highly selective P2X3 antagonist has the potential to reduce coughing in patients with RCC, while limiting taste disturbance adverse events.

Seite 1 von 3
BELLUS Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BELLUS Health to Report Additional RELIEF Data in an Oral Presentation at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2021 BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (“RCC”) and other hypersensitization-related …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
VIEW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Aegon completes share buyback program
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Sensata Technologies Furthers Electrification Strategy with Acquisition of Spear Power Systems
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
NICE Evidencentral Marketplace, the First Open Ecosystem for Digital Transformation of Law ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21BELLUS Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten