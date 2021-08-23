BC Craft Supply Co. Announces Appointment of Susan Chapelle to Board of Directors

Ms. Chapelle currently holds the role of Chief Operating Officer at PurMinds BioPharma and has a highly successful career building businesses, leading as a two-term elected politician, and influencing changes that improve organizations and emergent industries. Additionally, Ms. Chapelle is the founder of Aligned Collective Coworking in Squamish, BC, which helps to build local economic development and she sits on the Board of Directors for the Squamish Chamber of Commerce, Business Improvement Association and on the Advisory Board for Gwella Mushrooms.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co Ltd, ( CSE: CRFT ) (“ CRFT ” or the “ Company ”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, wishes to announce that it has appointed Susan Chapelle, EMBA to the board of directors. Ms. Chapelle has been on the Company’s advisory committee since May 3, 2021.

The appointment follows the departure of Ms. Regan McGrath from the Company’s board of directors effective immediately. Ms. McGrath will continue on as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer in the interim while a suitable replacement is being sought. CRFT would like to thank Ms. McGrath for her time and contributions made to the Company’s board of directors.

About BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.

BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. is a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The Company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include:

a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market; Medcann Health Products - a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus BC;

- a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus BC; Feelwell Brands , a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and

, a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and AVA Pathways a pre-clinical biotech company focused on neuroplasticity and mental health applications using psilocybin and compounds derived from mushrooms.

BC Craft works with local artists cross-sector and remains fervently committed to keeping the art, technique, and purity of their pursuit.