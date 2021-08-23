checkAd

Ketamine One Establishes Medical Advisory Board

Led by Dr. Mark Kimmins, the MAB will Help Guide the Development of the Company’s Mental Health Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it has established a Medical Advisory Board (“MAB”) to help guide the development of Ketamine One’s mental health platform and other aspects of the Company. Chaired by Ketamine One’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Kimmins, the MAB’s appointed foundational members also include Dr. Ravi Bains, Dr. Glen Brooks, Dr. Darren Cotterell, Dr. Dennis Filips and Dr. Quang Henderson (the “Medical Advisors”). The Medical Advisors are thought leaders in the fields of psychiatry, psychedelics innovative mental health treatments and veteran affairs, and the Company expects to add other members to the MAB in due course, as appropriate.

Dr. Ravi Bains earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology prior to studying medicine in his home province at the University of Manitoba. He completed a psychiatric residency at Dalhousie University, where he went on to complete a fellowship in Intensive Short Term Dynamic Psychotherapy. After graduating in 2006, Dr. Bains has practiced as an inpatient psychiatrist and a psychotherapist. He has developed a passion for promoting body/mind/spirit health, ‘deprescribing’ and working with trauma. Acutely aware of the limits of conventional psychiatry, Ravi has also developed a strong interest in the potential of psychedelic medicines such as ketamine and psilocybin. He is currently CMO for Wayfound Mental Health Group as well as ATMA Journey Centers.

Dr. Glen Brooks, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist and pioneer in his field, eight years ago recognized the tremendous need for a treatment that could provide rapid relief to those suffering from life threatening mood disorders and central neuropathic pain. He is now the Founder and Medical Director of NY Ketamine Infusions, one of the first treatment centers dedicated exclusively to providing ketamine therapy. Dr. Brooks treats patients with mental health conditions, including major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety, post traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and chronic neuropathic pain. He has treated over 3,000 patients and coordinates infusion treatments with each individual’s referring psychiatrist or therapist. Dr. Brooks completed his training at Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital and taught at Yale University School of Medicine.

