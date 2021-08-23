Irwin Naturals to Commence Trading in Canadian Dollars on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Chairman and CEO, Klee Irwin, commented, “As a publicly listed company, we’re very excited to engage with the investment community at large as we launch our strategic acquisition plans over the next 12 months. It took us 27 years to grow into an herbal extract brand with shelf placements across more than 100,000 North American stores. Trading on the CSE enables us to have greater visibility as we plan to extend our highly recognized brand into the rapidly evolving national cannabis market. Our intention is to apply what we’ve learned over the past few decades to become a leader in the space.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN.U) (“Irwin” or the “Company”), today announced that its subordinate voting shares listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) will commence trading in Canadian Dollars on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, under the ticker symbol “IWIN.” The Company’s subordinate voting shares currently trade on the CSE in United States Dollars under the ticker symbol “IWIN.U.”

About Irwin Naturals

On a mission to heal the world with plant medicine, Irwin Naturals has operated as a profitable herbal supplement formulator for over 27 years. In 2018, the company first leveraged its established brand to expand into the cannabinoid space by launching CBD products into the mass market. Irwin’s growing portfolio of herbal products are available in more than 100,000 retail doors across North America.

