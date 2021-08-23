checkAd

Irwin Naturals to Commence Trading in Canadian Dollars on the Canadian Securities Exchange

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN.U) (“Irwin” or the “Company”), today announced that its subordinate voting shares listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) will commence trading in Canadian Dollars on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, under the ticker symbol “IWIN.” The Company’s subordinate voting shares currently trade on the CSE in United States Dollars under the ticker symbol “IWIN.U.”

Chairman and CEO, Klee Irwin, commented, “As a publicly listed company, we’re very excited to engage with the investment community at large as we launch our strategic acquisition plans over the next 12 months. It took us 27 years to grow into an herbal extract brand with shelf placements across more than 100,000 North American stores. Trading on the CSE enables us to have greater visibility as we plan to extend our highly recognized brand into the rapidly evolving national cannabis market. Our intention is to apply what we’ve learned over the past few decades to become a leader in the space.”

About Irwin Naturals

On a mission to heal the world with plant medicine, Irwin Naturals has operated as a profitable herbal supplement formulator for over 27 years. In 2018, the company first leveraged its established brand to expand into the cannabinoid space by launching CBD products into the mass market. Irwin’s growing portfolio of herbal products are available in more than 100,000 retail doors across North America.

For more information, please visit https://irwinnaturals.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: irwin@kcsa.com
Phone: 212-896-1267

Media Contact:
Nick Opich
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: irwin@kcsa.com  
Phone: 212-896-1206

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Klee Irwin, Chief Executive Officer
Email: irwin@kcsa.com  
Phone: 310-306-3636

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management of the Company with respect to performance, business and future events. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 





