Foghorn Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in First-in-Human Clinical Trial of FHD-609

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that modulate gene expression through selectively targeting the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a first-in-human clinical trial of FHD-609, which is being developed as a treatment for synovial sarcoma. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control Platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

“FHD-609 is our first protein degrader to enter the clinic, marking an exciting milestone for this program and further validating the potential of our Gene Traffic Control platform and our capabilities of creating precision medicines based on targeted protein degradation,” said Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Foghorn has a broad pipeline of protein degrader programs, and we continue to advance these precision medicines towards clinical development.”

FHD-609 is a potent, selective protein degrader of BRD9 (bromodomain-containing protein 9), a subunit of ncBAF (non-canonical BAF complex). Substantially all synovial sarcoma cancers contain a translocation, a type of mutation between a BAF subunit gene SS18 and another set of genes SSX. These mutations render the cancer genetically dependent upon BRD9, what is commonly referred to as a synthetic lethal relationship.

FHD-609 is the second program to enter the clinic from Foghorn’s diverse pipeline targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. In May 2021, the company announced the first patient dosed in first-in-human clinical trials of FHD-286, a selective inhibitor of the BAF chromatin remodeling complex ATPases BRG1 and BRM, in metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) relapsed/refractory acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). To learn more about these studies in FHD-286, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov. (Link here for mUM and here for AML and MDS)