Genetron Health Reaches Strategic Partnership with Yikon Genomics, Expanding S5 Platform’s Reach to Reproductive Health Field

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Shanghai Yikon Genomics Technology Co., Ltd. (“Yikon Genomics”), a company that focuses on reproductive health diagnostic testing. Genetron Health expects this partnership to contribute to its 2021 revenues.



Under the agreement, Yikon Genomics will have the exclusive rights to use Genetron Health’s S5 instrument for reproductive health applications in the China market. Yikon Genomics currently offers pre-pregnancy, prenatal and inheritance disorder testing solutions for a network of over 400 hospital partners in China. The partners will cooperate with each other to drive forward registration processes for new assays that are developed on the S5 platform. Genetron Health will also support Yikon Genomics’ commercialization efforts. GENETRON S5 has been successfully used in many different oncology settings, and through this partnership, will be expanding its applications to include reproductive health, widening the Company’s scope of precision medicine.

Approved by the NMPA in 2019 and based on new semiconductor sequencing technology, GENETRON S5 is China’s desktop, clinical-grade, medium-throughput next generation sequencing (NGS) platform. GENETRON S5’s advantages lie in its fast detection, flexible throughput, low initial sample size requirements, and comprehensive range of different applications. Genetron Health has used this platform to develop in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits that cover multiple cancer types and different sample types, including the 8-gene Lung Cancer (Tissue) assay. With GENETRON S5, the Company has developed an integrated solution for molecular diagnostics laboratories, and carried out clinical trials and scientific research partnerships with many different organizations. These efforts have enabled hospitals in China to adopt NGS technology for independent, clinical diagnostic use.