Nine NFL Teams, Including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, are Using Versus Systems Technology for 2021 Pre-Season Fan Engagement

Versus Systems Driving In-Stadium Fan Engagement for nearly one third of NFL teams including 49ers, Giants, and Rams

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) announced today that the company is powering live in-stadium and mobile-enabled fan experiences for nine NFL teams starting in the pre-season, including the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.

For the 2021 preseason, fans of these nine teams can use the Versus XEO Platform to play custom interactive games in team apps on their mobile devices while they watch and cheer for their favorite teams.

“The NFL is the home of the definitive live and television events in the United States. Pro football has some of the largest games, the biggest fanbases, and largest television audiences on Earth. We are thrilled to work with some of the league’s biggest franchises, from the 49ers, to the Buccaneers, to the Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Jets, Rams, Texans and Titans,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. “We are extremely proud to make the world’s most watched, and most entertaining events even more fun.”

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of streaming media, live events, broadcast TV, games, apps, and other content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Audiences can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes.  The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

