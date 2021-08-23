checkAd

Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Live Ventures Incorporated Class Action Lawsuit - LIVE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 13:10  |  25   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, inclusive (“Class Period”), have until October 12, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Live Ventures class action lawsuit. The Live Ventures class action lawsuit (Sieggreen v. Live Ventures Incorporated, No. 21-cv-01517) charges Live Ventures and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Live Ventures class action lawsuit was commenced on August 13, 2021 in the District of Nevada and is assigned to Judge Andrew P. Gordon.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Live Ventures class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Live Ventures class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 12, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Live Ventures class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Live Ventures’ earnings per share for fiscal year 2016 was actually only $6.33 per share; (ii) Live Ventures used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; (iii) Live Ventures had overstated pre-tax income for fiscal year 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of “other income” related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year; (iv) Live Ventures’ acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close during the first quarter of 2017; (v) using December 30, 2017 as the “acquisition date” and recognizing income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles; (vi) by falsely stating that the acquisition closed during the quarter, Live Ventures recognized bargain purchase gain, which enabled Live Ventures to report positive net income in what would otherwise have been an unprofitable quarter; (vii) between fiscal year 2016 and fiscal year 2018, Live Ventures’ CEO, defendant Jon Isaac, received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (viii) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Live Ventures’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Seite 1 von 2


Live Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Live Ventures Incorporated Class Action Lawsuit - LIVE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, inclusive (“Class Period”), have until October 12, 2021 to seek appointment as lead …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
VIEW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Aegon completes share buyback program
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Sensata Technologies Furthers Electrification Strategy with Acquisition of Spear Power Systems
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
NICE Evidencentral Marketplace, the First Open Ecosystem for Digital Transformation of Law ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.08.21LIVE INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Live Ventures Incorporated Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – LIVE
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Live Ventures Incorporated Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – LIVE
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Live Ventures Inc. (LIVE) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Ventures Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21LIVE VENTURES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Ventures Incorporated and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Ventures Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Live Ventures (LIVE) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Live Ventures Incorporated Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten