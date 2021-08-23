PREVIEW: Royal Unibrew Guidance Hike Is Possible, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew may raise its full-year guidance when it reports earnings later today, analysts said. The brewer's full-year EBIT outlook is currently DKK1,525-1,625 million, most recently reiterated on July 7Q2 should have seen strong …
- (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew may raise its full-year guidance when it reports earnings later today, analysts said.
- The brewer's full-year EBIT outlook is currently DKK1,525-1,625 million, most recently reiterated on July 7
- Q2 should have seen strong revenue growth after good summer weather and the Euro 2020 football tournament, SEB said (buy, DKK 980)
- Royal Unibrew has multiple valuation triggers ahead, and a bull case scenario could see its share price reach DKK 1,100: SEB
- Expect a strong Q2, with momentum across all markets and easy comparisons especially in Western Europe, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 915)
- Royal Unibrew is enjoying good sales momentum and we see many reasons that this should continue, Danske said (hold, DKK 840)
- Royal Unibrew's valuation is not cheap, but its growth trajectory and margins are good: Danske
