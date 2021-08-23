PREVIEW: Royal Unibrew Guidance Hike Is Possible, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 23.08.2021, 13:14 | 31 | 0 | 0 23.08.2021, 13:14 | (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew may raise its full-year guidance when it reports earnings later today, analysts said. The brewer's full-year EBIT outlook is currently DKK1,525-1,625 million, most recently reiterated on July 7Q2 should have seen strong … (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew may raise its full-year guidance when it reports earnings later today, analysts said. The brewer's full-year EBIT outlook is currently DKK1,525-1,625 million, most recently reiterated on July 7Q2 should have seen strong … (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew may raise its full-year guidance when it reports earnings later today, analysts said.

The brewer's full-year EBIT outlook is currently DKK1,525-1,625 million, most recently reiterated on July 7

Q2 should have seen strong revenue growth after good summer weather and the Euro 2020 football tournament, SEB said (buy, DKK 980)

Royal Unibrew has multiple valuation triggers ahead, and a bull case scenario could see its share price reach DKK 1,100: SEB

Expect a strong Q2, with momentum across all markets and easy comparisons especially in Western Europe, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 915)

Royal Unibrew is enjoying good sales momentum and we see many reasons that this should continue, Danske said (hold, DKK 840)

Royal Unibrew's valuation is not cheap, but its growth trajectory and margins are good: Danske



