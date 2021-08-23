checkAd

Todos Medical CEO to Appear on Fox Business Network Varney & Company Today at 11 40am to Discuss the Company’s Launch of cPass Neutralizing Antibody Testing for Monitoring COVID-19 Immunity

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that Gerald Commissiong, CEO of Todos Medical, is scheduled to appear on Varney & Co. on the Fox Business Network at 11:40 AM Eastern Time today. Mr. Commissiong will discuss the planned launch of cPass neutralizing antibody testing at the Company’s Provista Diagnostics laboratory and how it is expected to empower healthcare professionals and patients with a new tool to monitor their immunity to COVID-19 as booster shots are being rolled out in the United States.

The segment can also be viewed online at: Varney & Co| Fox Business.

Varney & Co. is a daily morning news/talk program hosted by British-American economic and political commentator Stuart Varney on Fox Business on weekdays 9 AM – 12 PM ET. The show includes market coverage, current events coverage, and interviews and commentary with Wall Street experts.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa breast cancer blood test.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

