Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Partner, Northern Cardinal Ventures, Wins Dispensary License in Illinois

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that its partner, Northern Cardinal Ventures, LLC (“Northern Cardinal”), was awarded a conditional retail dispensary license in Illinois via the state’s lottery process. Jushi is an operational and 49% equity partner in Northern Cardinal. Pending regulatory approvals, the new dispensary will operate under Jushi’s retail brand, BEYOND / HELLO, and would be the fifth BEYOND / HELLO location in Illinois.



The dispensary location is designated for the Peoria Bureau of Labor Statistics region in the urban heart of the Prairie State. Today, the region includes the City of Peoria, offering big city amenities with the flavor of small town hospitality and includes destinations such as Louisville Slugger Sports Complex , Peoria Riverfront Museum , Peoria Zoo , Doug Oberhelman Caterpillar Visitors Center , the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino , bars, restaurants, nightlife and more than seven miles of trails. Located along the Illinois River, Peoria is located halfway between Chicago and St. Louis and is accessible via major interstates. In addition, the city’s international airport offers numerous nonstop flights from destinations, along with cabs, car rentals and shuttle service to travelers’ final destinations, making it an optimal location for meetings and conventions.

Jushi Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder Jim Cacioppo said, “We are excited to team up with Northern Cardinal to bring our consumer-focused retail brand, BEYOND / HELLO, to more customers in Illinois. As our existing retail stores continue to experience strong performance in the Prairie State, the addition of our Peoria location will allow us to remain focused on growing and enhancing our business in the right markets with high-growth potential such as Illinois.”

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem.