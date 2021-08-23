EnviroGold Global Appoints one of Women in Mining UK’s Top 100 to Board of Directors

CleanTech company provides updates on Board of Directors, Corporate Secretary

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (“EnviroGold Global” or the “Company”) (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world’s transition to a circular resource economy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Philipa Varris as a Director of the Company effective immediately. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Leah Dionne as Corporate Secretary of the Company effective immediately.



Philipa Varris has held leadership positions in environment, health, safety and community management in the mining sector for over 25 years, primarily in Africa and Australasia and across a number of mineral commodities. Philipa has been awarded the Australian Centenary Medal for leadership in Australia’s largest community consultation and strategic vision development initiative and was recognized in 2020 as one of the WIM UK 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining. Philipa holds an MSc in Natural Resources, is a Chartered Environmental Professional with the AusIMM and is a qualified Board candidate with Corporate Directors International. Philipa is the Executive Vice President, Head of Sustainability with Golden Star Resources.