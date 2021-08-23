checkAd

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Announces Plans to Launch Intellectual Property Acquisition Unit; Complete Transaction with a Multi-Product, IP-Driven Medical Device Company with $8,000,000 in 2020 Revenues

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION OVER UNITED STATES ‎NEWSWIRES.‎

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the “Company” or “SGMD”) (TSXV:SGMD) announced today a plan to launch an intellectual property (IP) business unit through a transaction with a business that has a portfolio of several revenue and royalty generating products ranging from wearable technology to products for physical stability as well as expertise in development and design of many medical devices it has innovated over the past several years (the “Target”).

The cash flow positive Target, which generated $8,000,000 in revenues in 2020 with 50% gross margins, develops IP and designs cutting edge medical devices in very specific, targeted markets (such as the sports medicine industry) on behalf of niche, well-funded clients.

The Target captures value and revenue in one or more of the following ways:

  1. Rights to the IP in markets the niche client does not address, namely broader global healthcare markets that SGMD does target;
  2. Upfront payments and milestone bonuses for the development of the IP and the design of the product; and/or
  3. Long-term, recurring royalty streams from the IP for the life of the patent from the commercially successful clients.

The Value of the Transaction to SGMD
The Company is focused on the IP value of the transaction and the near term downstream revenue potential in SGMD markets. As the Target generates revenue and cash flow by designing products and creating IP for its niche clients, it simultaneously gains the expertise applicable to specific medical device markets SGMD intends to serve. The key aspect of the Company’s proposed transaction is the commercialized expertise or IP rights the Target retains for products in markets their clients do not address, specifically certain global healthcare markets that SGMD targets, such as recovery medicine.

As an example, the Target developed and commercialized IP for a well-funded, niche client in a specific sports medicine market, and as part of the development agreement, the Target retained IP and marketing rights for SGMD’s market for general recovery medicine in the non-sports market. These are the types of growth opportunities SGMD looks to leverage with this transaction.

“We are pleased to be in a position to launch our IP acquisition business unit and become a fully integrated medical device company just a few months after listing,” said Les Cross, Chairman and interim CEO of SGMD. “As we have developed our deal pipeline, we often unearth not just companies for sale, but products and untapped IP we can transact adding to the assets we can leverage into our global sales channel. This is a great IP-driven medical device transaction with fantastic design expertise and IP that we could leverage globally in our target market. It has a treasure trove of design expertise and intellectual property. By reformulating the products at our facility, we aim to boost sales at increasing margins.”

