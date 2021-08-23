checkAd

Acerus Announces Participation in HC Wainwright Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (“Acerus” or the “Company”) (TSX:ASP; OTCQB:ASPCF) today announced that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held September 13-15 in New York. Management will host a general presentation, viewable online, and be available for virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout the course of the conference.

Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available, including a copy of the presentation material and webcast link. Institutional investors are welcome to contact the conference hosts to arrange one-on-one calls with management.

About Acerus
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a Canadian-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men’s health. The Company commercializes its products via its own salesforce in the United States and Canada, and through a global network of licensed distributors in other territories.

Acerus’ shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP and on the OTCQB under the symbol ASPCF. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:                        
Company Contact
ir@aceruspharma.com 

Chris Witty
Acerus Investor Relations
(646) 438-9385
cwitty@darrowir.com 





