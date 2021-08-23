checkAd

Saia Adds Two New Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc., (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today announced the Board of Directors has elected Kevin A. Henry and Dr. Donald R. James as directors of the corporation, effective on September 1, 2021. Mr. Henry will serve on the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors and Mr. James will serve on the Audit Committee.

“We enthusiastically welcome Kevin and Don to the Saia Board,” said Saia Chairman, Rick O’Dell. “The backgrounds of both of these gentlemen align very well with the direction of our company and we expect that each will make significant contributions to our continuous growth in the years ahead,” offered Mr. O’Dell.

Kevin A. Henry, the current Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Extended Stay America, has more than 23 years of experience as a public company C-suite executive. His career encompasses executive positions in human resources across a variety of industries from consumer-packaged goods to distribution to hospitality and lodging. In addition to experience in several industry verticals, Kevin has experience in a range of work environments and has extensive experience with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. In his current role, Kevin is responsible for all facets of human capital management for Extended Stay America.

“Kevin’s experiences in the area of employee relations and organizational development give him a unique perspective on human capital and his insight will be invaluable as Saia management sets a course for cultivating the talent needed to sustain the long-term growth we envision for our company, stated Mr. O’Dell.

Kevin is a graduate of Cornell University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Labor Relations. Kevin has had numerous professional honors over his career including most recently being named in 2020 as one of the Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine. Also in 2018, Kevin was a Made Man Honoree of the Made Man Foundation.

Dr. Donald R. James, most recently President of the Americas for Joyson Safety Systems, has more than 24 years of experience in the automotive industry. His executive roles in automotive have ranged from sales and marketing leadership positions to executive roles leading entire divisions of multi-national conglomerates both here and abroad. At Joyson Safety Systems, Don had responsibility for a $2 billion business across the U.S., Mexico and South America. Prior to his time at Joyson, Don had a 14-year executive career at Continental A.G. leading various functional areas primarily related to automotive safety technology development and production.

Commenting on Don’s appointment to the Saia Board, Chairman Rick O’Dell stated, “Don’s background encompasses not only key executive leadership roles, but having spent most of his career in positions in the commercial vehicle industry, he is uniquely positioned to contribute in a meaningful way as Saia navigates the rapidly advancing technology space around alternative fuels, vehicle safety and autonomy. In addition, his experience includes a strategic focus on sustainability and green initiatives.”

Don earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Michigan and both an Executive MBA and Doctorate in Business from Lawrence Technological University. Don is the published author of papers on sustainable product development and green marketing strategy.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 171 terminals with service across 44 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.

CONTACT: Saia, Inc.
  Doug Col
  dcol@saia.com
  678.542.3910




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Saia Adds Two New Directors JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Saia, Inc., (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today announced the Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Responds to Press Reports Regarding its Lithium Activities
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board