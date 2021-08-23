checkAd

Rekor Systems, Inc. to Hold Inaugural Investor and Analyst Day

Autor: Accesswire
23.08.2021, 13:30  |  49   |   |   

Half day event will provide deep dive into recent Waycare Technologies, Ltd. acquisition, company strategy and showcase latest product innovationsCOLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the …

Half day event will provide deep dive into recent Waycare Technologies, Ltd. acquisition, company strategy and showcase latest product innovations

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide intelligent infrastructure and insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world, announced today that it will host its first ever Investor and Analyst Day live, with a virtual option, in New York City on September 14, 2021. The event is open to current and interested professional investors along with securities analysts and media and will provide an in-depth look at our recent acquisition of Waycare Technologies, Ltd. and the company's vision for its opportunity in helping to build the emerging global intelligent infrastructure industry.

Multiple executives for Rekor will address attendees on a range of topics at the event including an update on Rekor's business strategy, a discussion on key initiatives and a demonstration of its Rekor One™, advanced roadway intelligence platform for federal, state and local government organizations and partners.

"We have executed a number of important and complex business deals and strategy shifts over the last two years to position ourselves for future growth, and we recognize that our most important audience, the investors who support us, would like the opportunity to hear a greater depth of information on our priorities as we continue on a path of growth," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. "We are excited to host this inaugural Investor and Analyst Day to share a wealth of information on our business, our vision and strategy, the state of our current markets, and our key priorities to add value to investors and customers."

EVENT DETAILS

Where: LAVAN541, 541 W 25th St, New York, NY (live)

When: September 14, 2021, 1:30 pm - 4:00 pm EDT

Registration: Please register by Friday, August 27, 2021 at https://rekor.co/register

Agenda:

  • 1:00 pm EDT Registration and Refreshments
  • 1:25 pm EDT Doors close for live event
  • 1:30 pm EDT Live event and webcast begins followed by Q&A session
  • 4:00 pm EDT Conclusion

Important to Note:

  • Seating for the live event is limited and may fill prior to the deadline. There is no limitation on virtual attendance.
  • Advance registration is required for live and virtual attendance.
  • Attendees to the live event must arrive no later than 1:25 pm EDT.
  • Virtual attendance information will be sent upon registration.
  • Members of the press, bloggers and other media should register at the link above and identify as media.
  • Rekor will follow relevant guidance and requirements provided by the City of New York regarding COVID-19. Please watch for additional information leading up to the event. Attendees may read more about the City of New York's COVID-19 protocols and policies here.
  • An archived webcast will also be available to replay this conference call directly from the Company's website under Investors, Events & Presentations. Slides that accompany the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Seite 1 von 3
Rekor Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rekor Systems, Inc. to Hold Inaugural Investor and Analyst Day Half day event will provide deep dive into recent Waycare Technologies, Ltd. acquisition, company strategy and showcase latest product innovationsCOLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Liberty Financial Helping Businesses Get Ahead This New Financial Year
Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) CEO Provides Blueprint of Acquisition Strategy in Audio ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
SEG Announces 2021 Interim Results Stable and Orderly Production and Operation Revenue and Profit ...
SPI Energy's Phoenix Motorcars Expands R&D and Production Capabilities with Move to Larger Facility ...
Alteration Study at Blackdome Identifies Significant Exploration Potential
Condor Gold Plc Announces the Appointment of John Seaberg as Chief Financial Officer
SUIC and Partner Sinoway International Team Up with Strong and Experienced Professionals, Bankers ...
Mawson Summarizes Successful 2021 Drilling at Rajapalot, Finland
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.08.21Rekor Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of Acquisition of Waycare Technologies, Ltd
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21Rekor Systems, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen
09.08.21Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.
Accesswire | Analysen
06.08.21Rekor Systems to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen