Rekor Systems, Inc. to Hold Inaugural Investor and Analyst Day

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide intelligent infrastructure and insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world, announced today that it will host its first ever Investor and Analyst Day live, with a virtual option, in New York City on September 14, 2021. The event is open to current and interested professional investors along with securities analysts and media and will provide an in-depth look at our recent acquisition of Waycare Technologies, Ltd. and the company's vision for its opportunity in helping to build the emerging global intelligent infrastructure industry.

Multiple executives for Rekor will address attendees on a range of topics at the event including an update on Rekor's business strategy, a discussion on key initiatives and a demonstration of its Rekor One™, advanced roadway intelligence platform for federal, state and local government organizations and partners.

"We have executed a number of important and complex business deals and strategy shifts over the last two years to position ourselves for future growth, and we recognize that our most important audience, the investors who support us, would like the opportunity to hear a greater depth of information on our priorities as we continue on a path of growth," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. "We are excited to host this inaugural Investor and Analyst Day to share a wealth of information on our business, our vision and strategy, the state of our current markets, and our key priorities to add value to investors and customers."

EVENT DETAILS

Where: LAVAN541, 541 W 25th St, New York, NY (live)

When: September 14, 2021, 1:30 pm - 4:00 pm EDT

Registration: Please register by Friday, August 27, 2021 at https://rekor.co/register

Agenda:

1:00 pm EDT Registration and Refreshments

1:25 pm EDT Doors close for live event

1:30 pm EDT Live event and webcast begins followed by Q&A session

4:00 pm EDT Conclusion

Important to Note:

Seating for the live event is limited and may fill prior to the deadline. There is no limitation on virtual attendance.

Advance registration is required for live and virtual attendance.

Attendees to the live event must arrive no later than 1:25 pm EDT.

Virtual attendance information will be sent upon registration.

Members of the press, bloggers and other media should register at the link above and identify as media.

Rekor will follow relevant guidance and requirements provided by the City of New York regarding COVID-19. Please watch for additional information leading up to the event. Attendees may read more about the City of New York's COVID-19 protocols and policies here .

. An archived webcast will also be available to replay this conference call directly from the Company's website under Investors, Events & Presentations. Slides that accompany the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.