checkAd

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Operating Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 13:30  |  25   |   |   

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today provided an update on recent operating trends.

Please visit https://investor.pebblebrookhotels.com/investor-presentations-1/ to view the updated presentation the Company issued on its website with additional details on the current operating trends.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 52 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at
www.pebblebrookhotels.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Operating Update Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today provided an update on recent operating trends. Please visit https://investor.pebblebrookhotels.com/investor-presentations-1/ to view the updated presentation the Company issued on its website …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
VIEW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Sensata Technologies Furthers Electrification Strategy with Acquisition of Spear Power Systems
Aegon completes share buyback program
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Kezar Life Sciences Announces Completion of Enrollment of Its Phase 2 PRESIDIO Clinical Trial of ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Closing of Public Offering of 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revises Date and Time for Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten