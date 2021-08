Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Operating Update

Please visit https://investor.pebblebrookhotels.com/investor-presentations-1/ to view the updated presentation the Company issued on its website with additional details on the current operating trends.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 52 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

