DMS Expands ZipQuote IGNITE, Helping Top Insurance Agents Scale Their Businesses

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced the expansion of ZipQuote IGNITE, a program that helps auto and home insurance agents efficiently scale their businesses by connecting with high-intent consumers.

ZipQuote is a self-service digital advertising platform owned by DMS. As of July 31, 2021, ZipQuote supported more than 3,000 insurance agents.

The newly expanded ZipQuote IGNITE program supports top ZipQuote insurance agents looking to scale their property and casualty insurance businesses. ZipQuote IGNITE offers industry-leading flexibility and benefits, offered to help accelerate agent growth and reward agent spend on the platform. Among many exciting program features, ZipQuote IGNITE agent benefits include:

  • Credit-Based Discounted Pricing: ZipQuote IGNITE agents receive 10% of their spend back in credit every three months.
  • First-Class, Dedicated Support: A dedicated DMS Senior Client Success Representative provides each agent with exceptional service, working to meet every need to help support and scale success.
  • Detailed ROI-Based Analysis & Optimization: The ZipQuote team works closely with each ZipQuote IGNITE program member to understand business goals, regularly analyze performance feedback and perform ROI-based campaign optimizations.

“ZipQuote IGNITE’s newest platform enhancements are a testament to our unwavering commitment to supporting insurance agents across the board, providing improved agent experience and next-level service,” said Taryn Lomas, Executive Vice President of Insurance for DMS. “ZipQuote was created to help insurance agents de-risk their advertising spend when connecting with their target audiences who are increasingly online. As this digital shift continues throughout the insurance industry, ZipQuote and the new ZipQuote IGNITE platform are aiding agents looking to supplement their offline prospecting efforts.”

Lomas also highlighted how ZipQuote remains fully committed to amplifying the success of property and casualty insurance agents, instead of becoming a direct competitor, adding, “Because we do not write property and casualty insurance policies or send consumers directly to the insurance carriers, we are grounded in our role of supporting and encouraging the scalable efforts of insurance agents.”

As of August 10, 2021, nearly 8 million consumers have successfully been connected with auto and home insurance providers through ZipQuote. An industry-leading platform since 2008, ZipQuote helps property and casualty insurance agents convert digital prospecting efforts into written policies with consistent and reliable digital performance advertising. Leveraging the DMS toolset inclusive of its first-party data asset, proprietary technology and expansive media reach, ZipQuote engages consumers at the peak of their insurance buying intent. Insurance agents can consistently optimize their customer acquisition efforts through ZipQuote, which allows agents to create accounts, define target audiences, automate ordering, disposition and return leads, measure performance in real time and integrate with their preferred customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

An established leader in the insurance space, DMS Insurance supports the digital performance advertising needs of the largest auto, home, health and life insurance providers. From enterprise-level services to agent-based support offered through platforms like ZipQuote, DMS Insurance helps the insurance industry scale customer acquisition efforts and write more policies while providing unprecedented process and performance transparency.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

