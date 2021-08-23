About Athira Pharma, Inc. Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. We aim to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com . You can also follow Athira on Facebook , LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram .

Title: Advances in Direct, Functional, Non-Invasive Biomarkers; Athira’s Utilization of ERP P300 Presenter: Hans J. Moebius, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Athira Pharma, Inc. Date: Wednesday, August 25, 2021 Time: 12:10 p.m. PT / 3:10 p.m. ET

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that Chief Medical Officer, Hans Moebius, will present on the application of clinically established Evoked-Response Potentials (ERPs) by using ERP P300 in Alzheimer’s drug development, and the utility of ERP P300 in Athira’s Phase 1 clinical trials, at the Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit taking place virtually August 24-26, 2021.

Athira Pharma to Present on ERP P300 as a Direct, Functional, Non-Invasive Biomarker at the Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit

