Karta Halten B.V. Announces, Through Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Pearl Merger Sub Inc., the Extension of Its Previously Announced Offers to Purchase for Cash Any and All of Domtar Corporation’s Senior Notes and the Related Consent Solicitations

Karta Halten B.V., a private limited company organized under the laws of the Netherlands (“Karta Halten”), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pearl Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Merger Sub”) and affiliate of Paper Excellence B.V., a private limited company organized under the laws of the Netherlands (“Paper Excellence”), announced today (i) the extension of the previously announced tender offers (each, an “Offer” and together, the “Offers”) by Merger Sub to purchase for cash any and all of Domtar Corporation’s (“Domtar”) outstanding (a) 6.25% Senior Notes due 2042 (the “2042 Notes”) and (b) 6.75% Senior Notes due 2044 (the “2044 Notes” and, together with the 2042 Notes, the “Notes,” each such series of the Notes, a “Series”) and of the related consent solicitations (the “Offer Consent Solicitations”), (ii) an increase to the Total Tender Offer Consideration (as defined below) offered to holders of each Series of the Notes that validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Notes in the Offers prior to the Early Tender Deadline (as defined below) and (iii) other amendments to the terms of the Offers and the Offer Consent Solicitations described in more detail below and as set forth in Supplement No. 2, dated August 23, 2021, to the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated August 9, 2021 (as supplemented, and as it may be further supplemented and amended from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”). In addition, Domtar announced today the extension of Domtar’s previously announced consent solicitations (the “Domtar Consent Solicitations”), which solicit consents from the holders of the Notes of each Series to certain proposed amendments to the senior indenture governing the Notes (the “Indenture”), as well as an increase to the consent payment (the “Change of Control Consent Solicitation Payment”) offered to holders of each Series of the Notes that validly deliver (and do not validly revoke) consents in the Domtar Consent Solicitations prior to the Consent Solicitation Deadline (as defined below).

The Offers

Merger Sub has announced today that it has increased the amount of the total tender offer consideration (the “Total Tender Offer Consideration”) with respect to each of the Offers from $1,012.50 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes of each Series to $1,020.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes of each Series accepted by Merger Sub for purchase and validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) by holders of the Notes prior to the Early Tender Deadline. This is the result of an increase in the amount of the early tender payment (the “Early Tender Payment”) with respect to each of the Offers from $50.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes of each Series to $57.50 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes of each Series accepted by Merger Sub for purchase and validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) by holders of the Notes prior to the Early Tender Deadline. The Tender Offer Consideration with respect to each of the Offers remains unchanged at $962.50 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes of each Series accepted by Merger Sub for purchase and validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) by holders of the Notes following the Early Tender Deadline but prior to the Expiration Time (as defined below).