Havila Shipping ASA Contract extensions with Nexans for Havila Phoenix

Havila Shipping has entered into a contract extension with Nexans for Havila Phoenix for a period of 100 days, with further options for 40 days.
The contract will keep Havila Phoenix working for Nexans up to February 2022.
For a part of the extended period Nexans also rent the T3200 Trencher which will be operated from the vessel.

Contacts:
CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



