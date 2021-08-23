Bavarian Nordic Receives Funding from the Danish Ministry of Health to Advance the Development of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine

The agreement is valued at up to DKK 800 million and aims to support the completion of the development towards licensure of ABNCoV2 as a booster vaccine, which could help strengthen the reliability and security of supply of COVID-19 vaccines and address the need for revaccination of the population.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 23, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the Company has entered a funding agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health to further advance the development of ABNCoV2, the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Under the agreement, Bavarian Nordic is entitled to an upfront payment of DKK 80 million, in addition to payments of up to DKK 720 million, which are contingent upon reaching a number of predefined milestones including among others completion of the ongoing Phase 2 trial, Phase 3 development milestones and milestones related to upscaling of manufacturing for commercial production of the vaccine.

The agreement is subject to final approval by the Finance Committee of the Danish Parliament.

All payments are potentially subject to repayment, however only upon successful marketing authorization of the vaccine by the European Commission. Repayment may occur via supply of vaccines and royalty payments from the sale of the vaccine to other customers. Royalty payments are only triggered upon reaching a certain volume in sales. The Danish Ministry of Health could be entitled to an additional, capped royalty payment if the sales reach a certain threshold above the sales volume for the ordinary royalty payment.

Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic, commented: “We are very pleased to reach this agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health, as this is a huge recognition of the potential of ABNCoV2 as a universal booster vaccine and will allow us to progress this vaccine through to approval. We are also proud to advance the efforts of this Danish-based research, which has shown very encouraging results in preclinical and clinical trials to-date. Our ongoing Phase 2 trial will provide additional efficacy data on the use of the vaccine as a booster later in 2021, enabling us to finalize the design of Phase 3 and the discussions with the regulatory authorities before anticipated initiation of the pivotal trial in 2022.”