79North Provides Drilling Update From the Carbonara Gold Zone 20 Kilometres South of the Merian Gold Mine, Suriname
TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the drilling program at the Carbonara gold zone of the Nassau Gold Project, Suriname (Exhibits 1 and 2) and the first drill core photos (Exhibits 3 to 8).
The Carbonara gold zone consists of three new gold occurrences named Brodino, Arrabiata, and Puttanesca which outlined extensive gold mineralization with grades up to 4.52 grams gold per tonne in rock chip samples over a strike length of 1,600 metres, and open along strike. The gold occurrence is hosted in a high silica alteration zone that includes massive, fine-grained quartz, quartz vein stockworks, and breccias with disseminated pyrite and locally goethite in fractures. The silica alteration zone appears to be a secondary, hydrothermal replacement of a layered sedimentary rock such as siltstone or argillite which is in contact with a large, northwest-trending foliated, fine-grained magnetic mafic rock. Diamond drilling commenced July 27th. Gold assays of the drill core depicted herein are pending.
Drill hole NP-21-01 started to intersect silicified rocks of gold zone at the Brodino Occurrence (Exhibit 2) however, because of a loss of water circulation, and caving of the saprolite, the hole was terminated at 72 metres before it reached the target depth of 100 metres and will have to be re-drilled. Drill hole NP-21-02 was drilled in a magnetic discontinuity (Exhibit 2) and intersected fine-grained sedimentary rocks with minor silicification and disseminated pyrite. Drill hole NP-21-03 at the Arrabiata Occurrence, was terminated at 38 metres because of caving of the saprolite. That hole was re-located as NP-21-04 to drill in the opposite direction beneath surface rock samples of high silica alteration that contain up to 4.52 grams gold per tonne. This drill hole has intersected a very thick sequence of high silica target rocks starting at approximately 31.0 metres (Exhibits 3 to 8). The drill hole is currently at 68 m in the mineralized zone and still in progress. This is the first time we have seen a long section of the alteration zone. The alteration zone consists of massive silica, silica breccias, and banded silica rocks that appear to be silicious mylonite. Pyrite, pyrite box works, and iron oxide concentrations are variable. In addition, this is the first time we have seen hydrothermal chlorite, sericite, and arsenopyrite, which is a mineral association common to many gold deposits in the Guiana Shield. Moreover, the Arrabiata Occurrence appears to be the source of alluvial gold in a northeast-trending drainage that has recently been mined by artisanal gold miners.
