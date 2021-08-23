79North Provides Drilling Update From the Carbonara Gold Zone 20 Kilometres South of the Merian Gold Mine, Suriname

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the drilling program at the Carbonara gold zone of the Nassau Gold Project, Suriname (Exhibits 1 and 2) and the first drill core photos (Exhibits 3 to 8).

The Carbonara gold zone consists of three new gold occurrences named Brodino, Arrabiata, and Puttanesca which outlined extensive gold mineralization with grades up to 4.52 grams gold per tonne in rock chip samples over a strike length of 1,600 metres, and open along strike. The gold occurrence is hosted in a high silica alteration zone that includes massive, fine-grained quartz, quartz vein stockworks, and breccias with disseminated pyrite and locally goethite in fractures. The silica alteration zone appears to be a secondary, hydrothermal replacement of a layered sedimentary rock such as siltstone or argillite which is in contact with a large, northwest-trending foliated, fine-grained magnetic mafic rock. Diamond drilling commenced July 27th. Gold assays of the drill core depicted herein are pending.