checkAd

79North Provides Drilling Update From the Carbonara Gold Zone 20 Kilometres South of the Merian Gold Mine, Suriname

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 13:51  |  36   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the drilling program at the Carbonara gold zone of the Nassau Gold Project, Suriname (Exhibits 1 and 2) and the first drill core photos (Exhibits 3 to 8).

The Carbonara gold zone consists of three new gold occurrences named Brodino, Arrabiata, and Puttanesca which outlined extensive gold mineralization with grades up to 4.52 grams gold per tonne in rock chip samples over a strike length of 1,600 metres, and open along strike. The gold occurrence is hosted in a high silica alteration zone that includes massive, fine-grained quartz, quartz vein stockworks, and breccias with disseminated pyrite and locally goethite in fractures. The silica alteration zone appears to be a secondary, hydrothermal replacement of a layered sedimentary rock such as siltstone or argillite which is in contact with a large, northwest-trending foliated, fine-grained magnetic mafic rock. Diamond drilling commenced July 27th. Gold assays of the drill core depicted herein are pending.

Drill hole NP-21-01 started to intersect silicified rocks of gold zone at the Brodino Occurrence (Exhibit 2) however, because of a loss of water circulation, and caving of the saprolite, the hole was terminated at 72 metres before it reached the target depth of 100 metres and will have to be re-drilled. Drill hole NP-21-02 was drilled in a magnetic discontinuity (Exhibit 2) and intersected fine-grained sedimentary rocks with minor silicification and disseminated pyrite. Drill hole NP-21-03 at the Arrabiata Occurrence, was terminated at 38 metres because of caving of the saprolite. That hole was re-located as NP-21-04 to drill in the opposite direction beneath surface rock samples of high silica alteration that contain up to 4.52 grams gold per tonne. This drill hole has intersected a very thick sequence of high silica target rocks starting at approximately 31.0 metres (Exhibits 3 to 8). The drill hole is currently at 68 m in the mineralized zone and still in progress. This is the first time we have seen a long section of the alteration zone. The alteration zone consists of massive silica, silica breccias, and banded silica rocks that appear to be silicious mylonite. Pyrite, pyrite box works, and iron oxide concentrations are variable. In addition, this is the first time we have seen hydrothermal chlorite, sericite, and arsenopyrite, which is a mineral association common to many gold deposits in the Guiana Shield. Moreover, the Arrabiata Occurrence appears to be the source of alluvial gold in a northeast-trending drainage that has recently been mined by artisanal gold miners.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

79North Provides Drilling Update From the Carbonara Gold Zone 20 Kilometres South of the Merian Gold Mine, Suriname TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the drilling program at the Carbonara gold zone of the Nassau Gold Project, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Maha Energy AB Announces Filing of Second Quarter Report 2021 & Live Webcast
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board