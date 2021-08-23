Bavarian Nordic Gets up to DKK 800 Million from Danish Govt for Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Autor: PLX AI | 23.08.2021, 13:48 | 34 | 0 | 0 23.08.2021, 13:48 | (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Receives Funding from the Danish Ministry of Health to Advance the Development of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine.Bavarian Nordic gets upfront payment of DKK 80 million, eligible for additional DKK 720 million contingent upon … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Receives Funding from the Danish Ministry of Health to Advance the Development of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine.Bavarian Nordic gets upfront payment of DKK 80 million, eligible for additional DKK 720 million contingent upon … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Receives Funding from the Danish Ministry of Health to Advance the Development of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine.

Bavarian Nordic gets upfront payment of DKK 80 million, eligible for additional DKK 720 million contingent upon reaching a number of predefined milestones including among others completion of the ongoing Phase 2 trial, Phase 3 development milestones and milestones related to upscaling of manufacturing for commercial production of the vaccine

The agreement is subject to final approval by the Finance Committee of the Danish Parliament

All payments are potentially subject to repayment, however only upon successful marketing authorization of the vaccine by the European Commission

Repayment may occur via supply of vaccines and royalty payments from the sale of the vaccine to other customers

Royalty payments are only triggered upon reaching a certain volume in sales

The Danish Ministry of Health could be entitled to an additional, capped royalty payment if the sales reach a certain threshold above the sales volume for the ordinary royalty payment

NOTE: Earlier today, Bavarian Nordic announced it would proceed to phase 2 trial with its Covid-19 booster vaccine



