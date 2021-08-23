Bavarian Nordic Gets up to DKK 800 Million from Danish Govt for Covid-19 Booster Vaccine
- (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Receives Funding from the Danish Ministry of Health to Advance the Development of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine.
- Bavarian Nordic gets upfront payment of DKK 80 million, eligible for additional DKK 720 million contingent upon reaching a number of predefined milestones including among others completion of the ongoing Phase 2 trial, Phase 3 development milestones and milestones related to upscaling of manufacturing for commercial production of the vaccine
- The agreement is subject to final approval by the Finance Committee of the Danish Parliament
- All payments are potentially subject to repayment, however only upon successful marketing authorization of the vaccine by the European Commission
- Repayment may occur via supply of vaccines and royalty payments from the sale of the vaccine to other customers
- Royalty payments are only triggered upon reaching a certain volume in sales
- The Danish Ministry of Health could be entitled to an additional, capped royalty payment if the sales reach a certain threshold above the sales volume for the ordinary royalty payment
- NOTE: Earlier today, Bavarian Nordic announced it would proceed to phase 2 trial with its Covid-19 booster vaccine
