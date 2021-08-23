checkAd

BigCommerce Scores 16 Total Medals in 2021 Paradigm B2B Combine Midmarket and Enterprise Editions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021   

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced it received high honors as a top solution in both the 2021 Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition) and 2021 Paradigm B2B Combine (Enterprise Edition) with 16 total medals earned in ten featured categories. This year’s evaluation debuts BigCommerce into the Paradigm B2B Combine (Enterprise Edition).

The new entry is attributed to B2B Edition, a newly-launched suite of advanced B2B functionalities that delivers the flexibility and openness for B2B enterprise merchants to enhance online sales from within a single platform.

“BigCommerce continues to earn recognition as a top-rated SaaS platform for B2B ecommerce. Our Open SaaS approach gives B2B sellers the power to configure their technology to their business needs while creating beautiful, personalized B2C-like shopping experiences,” said Brent Bellm, CEO at BigCommerce. “Our Paradigm B2B Combine score demonstrates excellence in our B2B product offering and high-value, easily-deployed Open SaaS platform.”

This year, BigCommerce's platform received 9 medals in Paradigm B2B (Midmarket Edition) and 7 medals in Paradigm B2B (Enterprise Edition), including a superior (Gold) rating for Total Cost of Ownership and Partner Ecosystem for the second consecutive year. The breakdown of award categories are:

2021 Midmarket Edition

  • 2 Gold (Partner Ecosystem, Total Cost of Ownership)
  • 3 Silver (Customer Service & Support, Promotions Management, Vision & Strategy)
  • 4 Bronze (Ability to Execute, Content & Data Management, Sales & Channel Enablement, and Integrations, Operations & Infrastructure)

2021 Enterprise Edition

  • 1 Gold (Total Cost of Ownership)
  • 1 Silver (Promotions Management)
  • 5 Bronze (Customer Service & Support, Partner Ecosystem, Vision & Strategy, Content & Data Management, Sales & Channel Enablement)

Developed and personally evaluated by Paradigm B2B CEO and B2B ecommerce expert Andy Hoar, the Paradigm B2B Combine assesses all vendor solutions on a five-point scale across 35 detailed and weighted criteria based on Andy’s years of industry experience, as well as his nearly 70 recent interviews with B2B practitioners such as VPs of ecommerce and IT decision-makers. Medals were awarded based on composite scores in 10 distinct categories.

