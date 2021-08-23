checkAd

BIO-key Announces Improved Next-Generation EcoID II USB Compact Fingerprint Scanner

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 13:58  |  27   |   |   

BIO-key advances its biometric product lineup with more compact, improved performance scanner

WALL, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of civil, workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics, today announced the availability of BIO-key EcoID II, the next generation of its highly-regarded EcoID USB fingerprint scanner. The EcoID II incorporates a entirely new scanner technology along with the latest generation of BIO-key’s NIST-tested algorithms for improved scanning, more reliable image capture, and a superior overall user experience.   EcoID II’s breakthrough size makes it ideal for space-constrained workspaces, and perfect for desktop, docking station, and thin-client users in the workplace or at home.

EcoID II is fully integrated with BIO-key’s award-winning PortalGuard Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), Single Sign On (SSO), and Self-service Password Reset solutions, made available as an IDaaS or on-premise for simplified positive user authentication for enterprises. EcoID II and BIO-key’s exclusive Identity Bound Biometrics allow relying parties to be absolutely certain of remote user identity and to put a stop to credential phishing, the leading tool of ransomware attackers.   Windows 10 users who want to add a Windows Hello sign in experience to their devices without a costly upgrade can experience Windows Hello by simply plugging the EcoID II into their device. The device has already been submitted to Microsoft for testing and qualification for Windows Hello and Hello for Business users and inclusion in Windows Update catalog.

EcoID II will be available for consumer purchase and in smaller quantities via BIO-key’s Amazon store, as well as through BIO-key’s partner network including Ingram, SHI and D&H channels for bulk purchase. The EcoID II features a USB-C female port and comes with a three-foot USB-C to USB-A cable and an adapter for USB-C ports.

“Feedback on the new EcoID II has been very positive and with the accelerating interest in biometric authentication for enterprise, we are proud to introduce our latest low-cost, compact fingerprint device,” said Michael DePasquale, BIO-key Chairman and CEO.

More information and detailed specifications for the EcoID II are available at https://www.bio-key.com/hardware/ecoid2/.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIO-key Announces Improved Next-Generation EcoID II USB Compact Fingerprint Scanner BIO-key advances its biometric product lineup with more compact, improved performance scannerWALL, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of civil, workforce and customer identity …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Responds to Press Reports Regarding its Lithium Activities
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board