BIO-key Announces Improved Next-Generation EcoID II USB Compact Fingerprint Scanner

BIO-key advances its biometric product lineup with more compact, improved performance scanner

WALL, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of civil, workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics, today announced the availability of BIO-key EcoID II, the next generation of its highly-regarded EcoID USB fingerprint scanner. The EcoID II incorporates a entirely new scanner technology along with the latest generation of BIO-key’s NIST-tested algorithms for improved scanning, more reliable image capture, and a superior overall user experience. EcoID II’s breakthrough size makes it ideal for space-constrained workspaces, and perfect for desktop, docking station, and thin-client users in the workplace or at home.



EcoID II is fully integrated with BIO-key’s award-winning PortalGuard Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), Single Sign On (SSO), and Self-service Password Reset solutions, made available as an IDaaS or on-premise for simplified positive user authentication for enterprises. EcoID II and BIO-key’s exclusive Identity Bound Biometrics allow relying parties to be absolutely certain of remote user identity and to put a stop to credential phishing, the leading tool of ransomware attackers. Windows 10 users who want to add a Windows Hello sign in experience to their devices without a costly upgrade can experience Windows Hello by simply plugging the EcoID II into their device. The device has already been submitted to Microsoft for testing and qualification for Windows Hello and Hello for Business users and inclusion in Windows Update catalog.

EcoID II will be available for consumer purchase and in smaller quantities via BIO-key’s Amazon store, as well as through BIO-key’s partner network including Ingram, SHI and D&H channels for bulk purchase. The EcoID II features a USB-C female port and comes with a three-foot USB-C to USB-A cable and an adapter for USB-C ports.

“Feedback on the new EcoID II has been very positive and with the accelerating interest in biometric authentication for enterprise, we are proud to introduce our latest low-cost, compact fingerprint device,” said Michael DePasquale, BIO-key Chairman and CEO.

More information and detailed specifications for the EcoID II are available at https://www.bio-key.com/hardware/ecoid2/.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)