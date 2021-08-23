checkAd

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expands Rental Fleet to 13.1 MW With C1000S Microturbine Rental System Contracted for a Remote Data Center Handling Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Mining in Louisiana

The 1 MW Rental System Will Provide Reliable Power Using the Site's Waste Gas as Fuel

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that its southern U.S. distributor, Lone Star Power Solutions, has contracted with a remote data center in Louisiana to provide a long-term rental of a Capstone C1000S microturbine system.

Capstone Green Energy continues to expand its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, including its long-term rental program, which is an important element in achieving its profitability goals as rentals generate higher contribution margin rates than traditional product sales. With this latest contract, the Capstone microturbine rental fleet now stands at 13.1 MW with a goal of expanding to 21.1 MW by March 31, 2022. By offering customers Energy as a Service, Capstone Green Energy is strengthening its commitment to creating smarter energy for a cleaner future, as carbon reduction continues to have ever-increasing value to global customers.

This customer, which is located on an oil and gas well, handles large volume blockchain and cryptocurrency mining, approached Lone Star looking for an innovative way to take advantage of their existing on-site production gas, a byproduct that would otherwise go to waste. Because Capstone microturbines are designed to offer fuel flexibility, the system will use the waste gas, essentially as free fuel, a benefit that not only reduces emissions but also offers operational savings. Further, the added reliability and low maintenance requirements of microturbine-based systems make them an ideal solution for remote locations, which can be hard to reach and often deal with challenging climate conditions.

Cryptocurrency mining is the process by which new crypto "coins" are entered into circulation. Their production requires highly sophisticated computers, often in a data center, to solve complex computational math problems. By their very nature, data centers, like the one in Louisiana, require tremendous amounts of electricity. At a time when the utility grid is strained due to extreme weather, aging infrastructure, and inadequate transmission, on-site power provides a resilient alternative for energy-intensive facilities.

