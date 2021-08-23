checkAd

GlobeX Data Increases Exposure to Newsmax - Increases Advertising and Sponsors New SEKUR Segments Every Week

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of …

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its 2021 and 2022 mass marketing budget previously announced, it has committed and contracted, through its media partners Accel Media International LLC, for additional media exposure on Newsmax, consisting of a minimum of 80 30-seconds commercial spots and 1 new SEKUR Privacy and Security segment per week.

The additional media exposure is spread as follows:

A minimum of 80 30-seconds SEKUR commercials.

A new SEKUR Privacy and Security segment each week, with new content on a weekly basis. The SEKUR Segment airs every Sunday between 10AM and 11AM EST.

Commercials describe the attributes of SEKUR and display both the Sekur.com domain name and our company's US listed ticker SWISF. 

The SEKUR Privacy and Security segment airs every Sunday between 10AM and 11AM EST and discusses weekly cyber-attacks and how consumers and businesses can protect themselves against these cyber-attacks. It also discusses SEKUR as a more private and safer alternative to other solutions, mostly in the BigTech sector, and discusses various features of SEKUR and how to make the best use of them, educating the public about data privacy and identity protection in the cyberworld.

Commercials will be spread in the following manner:

Newsmax Wall Street Wrap 11:30-12 Mon-Friday, 1 Spot, 5 Days per week.

Newsmax Fringe-Prime Time, Spicer & Co. 6PM, 2 Spots, 4 Days Per week

Newsmax Prime, Greg Kelly Reports 7PM, 1 Spot 4 days per week

Newsmax Sunday Mornings, 1 Spot per week

Newsmax Morning News ,6-10 Spots per month

Newsmax said: "Newsmax is pleased that GlobeX Data, a leading data privacy and secure communications firm, is sponsoring the SEKUR Privacy and Security segment, and giving our viewers a new option protect their identity and communications on the internet."

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: 'We are very pleased to increase our media coverage on Newsmax with a minimum of 80 new commercials on such prime-time spots, and 1 new SEKUR Privacy and Security segment per week. Newsmax has been an amazing media partner for us and has supported our vision since the beginning of our US mass market launch, and we are very grateful for that. We have been very pleased with the launch of the SEKUR Privacy and Security segment and are now making the commitment to have 1 new episode per week, in addition to the 80 commercial spots we contracted every month, bringing data privacy and security awareness to the American public."

