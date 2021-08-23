checkAd

RSI to Participate at the Craig-Hallum Online Gaming Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI" or the “Company”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today announced that Richard Schwartz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at Craig-Hallum’s Online Gaming Conference on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The topic to be discussed will be on “Emerging Opportunities in Latin America.”

Access to a live audio-webcast of the presentation in listen-only mode will be available through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.rushstreetinteractive.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Rush Street Interactive Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RSI to Participate at the Craig-Hallum Online Gaming Conference Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI" or the “Company”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today announced that Richard Schwartz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
VIEW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Sensata Technologies Furthers Electrification Strategy with Acquisition of Spear Power Systems
Aegon completes share buyback program
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Kezar Life Sciences Announces Completion of Enrollment of Its Phase 2 PRESIDIO Clinical Trial of ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Rush Street Interactive Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Raises Full Year 2021 Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Rush Street Interactive Appoints Richard Schwartz Chief Executive Officer; Names Greg Carlin Vice Chairman
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Rush Street Interactive Enters Into Sports Betting Partnership With the Connecticut Lottery Corporation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Rush Street Interactive Invests in Online Casino Supplier & Technology Provider Boom Entertainment; Secures Mobile Sports Betting and Casino Market Access Rights in Louisiana, Mississippi, and New Mexico
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21EY US Announces Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz of Rush Street Interactive as Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Midwest Award Winners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Rush Street Interactive Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten