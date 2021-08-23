RSI to Participate at the Craig-Hallum Online Gaming Conference

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI" or the “Company”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today announced that Richard Schwartz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at Craig-Hallum’s Online Gaming Conference on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The topic to be discussed will be on “Emerging Opportunities in Latin America.”

Access to a live audio-webcast of the presentation in listen-only mode will be available through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.rushstreetinteractive.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.