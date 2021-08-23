checkAd

UiPath Announces Major Partner Sponsors Supporting FORWARD IV, the Largest Global Conference for Automation Professionals

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced sponsorships are nearly sold out for its user conference, FORWARD IV, taking place at the Bellagio in Las Vegas on Oct. 5-6, 2021. The conference represents the largest global gathering of automation experts and practitioners, with thousands expected to attend to hear UiPath experts, customers, partners, and notable guest speakers showcasing how automation is accelerating human achievement.

For the health, safety, and well-being of all participants, UiPath is requiring all FORWARD IV attendees to attest to their having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Read more about our health and safety measures and our first-of-its-kind “inside-out” event experience.

The FORWARD IV theme, “Taking Off,” is a celebration of organizations that are making digital transformation a reality. The past year has shaped new thinking for businesses after facing a high velocity of change – the conference is a forum to share innovative ideas, to collaborate and forge new connections, and to unleash creativity in an automation-first world. The event will highlight the achievements of the UiPath community and provide attendees actionable insights to advance their journey to becoming a fully automated enterprise.

To date, customers and partners sponsoring FORWARD IV include:

  • Strategic Technology sponsors: AWS and Microsoft
  • Diamond sponsors: Accenture; CGI; Cognizant; Deloitte; PwC
  • Ruby sponsors: Abbyy; Accelirate; Ashling Partners; Amitech; Huron Consulting Group; Indico; Infosys; Lanshore; Roboyo; and RPA Supervisor
  • Emerald sponsors: Alteryx; BeeckerCo; Centelli; CIGNEX; CyberArk; Firestart; Firstsource; Genpact; Greenlight Consulting; EPAM Systems; Globant; HCL; JOLT Advantage Group; Kodak Alaris; Lydonia Technologies; Machina; Miracle Software; Modex; Neostella; Reveal Group; Sauce Labs; Sykes; TSP; and Tquila Automation

Keynote speeches will be delivered by UiPath CEO Daniel Dines on the future of automation and defining trends in its evolution, and UiPath Executive Vice President of Products and Engineering Ted Kummert, who will outline the vision for the UiPath platform. UiPath Chief Product Officer Param Kahlon will demonstrate how that vision is being brought to life with new platform innovations.

FORWARD IV balances inspiring keynotes with hands-on product training. Sessions will focus on topics such as governance, security, scaling, upskilling, and employee and customer satisfaction as well as the latest on the UiPath Platform. The event builds in unstructured time to allow attendees to get immersed in conversations with other automation practitioners and experts. In addition, the conference will prioritize safety and will limit capacity within different functional areas of the venue, enforce practical distancing and sanitizing measures, and adhere to national and local guidelines.

“Our customers and partners are our biggest source of inspiration at UiPath. With this ecosystem, we strive to expand the art of the possible, with automation helping to solve some of the biggest challenges businesses face today,” said Thomas Hansen, Chief Revenue Officer at UiPath. “Demand for automation technology is burgeoning, and at FORWARD, attendees will have a first look at the flourishing ideas and new automation-first concepts from UiPath that they can apply within their own organizations. We are excited to have so many partners and customers joining us as sponsors to offer a one-of-a-kind experience.”

To register to attend and learn more about UiPath FORWARD IV, please visit here.

About UiPath
 UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

