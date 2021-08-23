Energy Focus Wins FacilitiesNet.com “2021 Vision Award” for its mUVe Autonomous UVC Surface Disinfection Robot
Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies including its UV by Energy Focus series of UVC disinfection products, has been honored with a FacilitiesNet.com “2021 Vision Award” for the Company’s mUVe autonomous surface disinfection robot. The mUVe robot delivers chemical-free and rapid surface disinfection, destroying molds, bacteria, viruses and other pathogens with UVC light at the 254 nanometer wavelength, which has been proven highly effective in breaking the DNA and RNA bonds of pathogens, rendering them inactive and unable to replicate. Following the “Top Product of the Year” award from E+E for the Company’s Suncycle autonomous circadian lighting system, this is the second prestigious award Energy Focus has received this year for its technological innovations surrounding HCL.
The FacilitiesNet.com “2021 Vision Awards” honor innovation and excellence in products contributing to the efficient, profitable operations and management of institutional and commercial buildings in the United States. The mUVe robot received the award in the building maintenance category, having been evaluated by independent judges for its technological advancements, efficiency, productivity, cost savings and tenant satisfaction.
The mUVe robot incorporates patent-pending technology with an extremely powerful 475-watt UVC 254nm amalgam lamp. With 1-million-square-feet mapping capability, machine-vision-powered sensors and voice warning systems, mUVe can be operated easily and safely by a trained operator. It is designed to deliver 99.9%+ disinfection effectiveness against common pathogens, including viruses, bacteria and molds, within the range of 1 meter (or 3.3 feet). Moving at a speed of 18 inches per second, mUVe disinfects approximately 10,000 square feet of space within one hour without using noxious, time-consuming, and hit-or-miss chemicals.
