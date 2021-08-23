Energy Focus Wins FacilitiesNet.com “2021 Vision Award” for its mUVe Autonomous UVC Surface Disinfection Robot

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies including its UV by Energy Focus series of UVC disinfection products, has been honored with a FacilitiesNet.com “2021 Vision Award” for the Company’s mUVe autonomous surface disinfection robot. The mUVe robot delivers chemical-free and rapid surface disinfection, destroying molds, bacteria, viruses and other pathogens with UVC light at the 254 nanometer wavelength, which has been proven highly effective in breaking the DNA and RNA bonds of pathogens, rendering them inactive and unable to replicate. Following the “Top Product of the Year” award from E+E for the Company’s Suncycle autonomous circadian lighting system, this is the second prestigious award Energy Focus has received this year for its technological innovations surrounding HCL.

