Zix Sets September Financial Conference Schedule

Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security, productivity, and compliance solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during September:

10th Annual Gateway Conference
Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET with one-on-one meetings throughout the day
Webcast

Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference
 Thursday, September 9, 2021
One-on-one meetings only

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
 Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET with one-on-one meetings throughout the day
Webcast

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Zix’s IR team at ZIXI@gatewayir.com.

About Zix Corporation
 Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance, and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.

