Merida Merger Corp. I Plans to Delist From the NEO Exchange

“We appreciate the working relationship we have with NEO and are grateful for the flexibility and professionalism of our partners there,” said Peter Lee, President of Merida. “Our shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq alongside several of our peers in the ancillary cannabis sector.”

As previously announced, Merida Merger Corp. I (NEO: MMK.U) (“Merida”) entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly”). As part of the transaction, Merida expects to voluntarily delist from the NEO Exchange (“NEO”) at the close of trading on or about Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Merida will continue to be listed and trade on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: MCMJ).

About Merida Merger Corp. I

Merida is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is a Canadian Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger by and among Merida, Merida Merger Sub, Inc., Merida Merger Sub II, LLC, and Leafly (the “Merger Agreement”), Merida intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) that will include a proxy statement of Merida, a prospectus of Merida and a consent solicitation statement of Leafly. The proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement will be sent to all Merida and Leafly stockholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination and the other matters to be voted upon at a meeting of Merida’s stockholders to be held to approve the proposed business combination and other matters (the “Special Meeting”). Merida may also file other documents regarding the proposed business combination with the SEC. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement will contain important information about the proposed business combination and the other matters to be voted upon at the Special Meeting and is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of the Merida and Leafly are urged to read the Registration Statement, the proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed business combination and related matters.