checkAd

Merida Merger Corp. I Plans to Delist From the NEO Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

As previously announced, Merida Merger Corp. I (NEO: MMK.U) (“Merida”) entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly”). As part of the transaction, Merida expects to voluntarily delist from the NEO Exchange (“NEO”) at the close of trading on or about Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Merida will continue to be listed and trade on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: MCMJ).

“We appreciate the working relationship we have with NEO and are grateful for the flexibility and professionalism of our partners there,” said Peter Lee, President of Merida. “Our shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq alongside several of our peers in the ancillary cannabis sector.”

About Merida Merger Corp. I

Merida is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is a Canadian Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger by and among Merida, Merida Merger Sub, Inc., Merida Merger Sub II, LLC, and Leafly (the “Merger Agreement”), Merida intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) that will include a proxy statement of Merida, a prospectus of Merida and a consent solicitation statement of Leafly. The proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement will be sent to all Merida and Leafly stockholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination and the other matters to be voted upon at a meeting of Merida’s stockholders to be held to approve the proposed business combination and other matters (the “Special Meeting”). Merida may also file other documents regarding the proposed business combination with the SEC. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement will contain important information about the proposed business combination and the other matters to be voted upon at the Special Meeting and is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of the Merida and Leafly are urged to read the Registration Statement, the proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed business combination and related matters.

Seite 1 von 3
Merida Merger I Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Merida Merger Corp. I Plans to Delist From the NEO Exchange As previously announced, Merida Merger Corp. I (NEO: MMK.U) (“Merida”) entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly”). As part of the transaction, Merida expects to voluntarily delist from the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
VIEW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Sensata Technologies Furthers Electrification Strategy with Acquisition of Spear Power Systems
Aegon completes share buyback program
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Kezar Life Sciences Announces Completion of Enrollment of Its Phase 2 PRESIDIO Clinical Trial of ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020