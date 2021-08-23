Amneal Announces Virtual Event to Discuss Initial Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of IPX-203 in Patients with Parkinson’s Disease Who Experience Motor Fluctuations

Please visit https://lifesci.rampard.com/WebcastingAppv5/Events/eventsDispatcher.js ... to register and access the live webinar. A replay will be made available on the company’s website for six months following the conclusion of the event.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) today announced that it will host a virtual event for the investment community on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The upcoming event will feature members of Amneal’s management team as well as Alberto Espay, MD, MSc, FAAN, FANA (University of Cincinnati), and Robert A Hauser, MD, MBA, FAAN (University of South Florida). The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session.

About IPX-203

IPX-203 is a investigational product not approved by the FDA. IPX-203 is a novel, oral formulation of extended-release CD/LD for patients experiencing motor fluctuations. IPX-203 was developed with an innovative formulation that contains immediate-release and extended-release granules and uses mucoadhesive polymers to provide rapid absorption and maximize levodopa absorption. This formulation is distinct from RYTARY (carbidopa/levodopa) extended-release capsules, Amneal’s extended-release CD/LD treatment for PD approved by the U.S. FDA in 2015.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

Amneal has an extensive portfolio of approximately 250 generic product families and is expanding its portfolio to include complex dosage forms, including biosimilars, in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty segment focused principally on central nervous system and endocrine disorders.

The Company also owns 65% of AvKARE. AvKARE provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products and services primarily to governmental agencies, primarily focused on serving the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs. AvKARE is also a packager and wholesale distributor of pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers who are located throughout the United States focused primarily on offering 340b-qualified entities products to provide consistency in care and pricing. For more information, visit www.amneal.com.

