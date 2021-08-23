checkAd

Turtle Beach Corporation Responds to Misleading Statements by The Donerail Group

Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) (“Turtle Beach” or the “Company”), today issued the following response on behalf of its Board of Directors (the “Board”) to misleading statements by The Donerail Group (“Donerail”):

The Board is committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to maximize long-term value. Consistent with this commitment, members of the Board and management team have held numerous discussions with Donerail over the past several months to hear its views with respect to the Company.

On August 19, Donerail stated in a press release that the Board rejected its proposal to acquire the Company. The Company does not normally comment on private communications with individual shareholders, but believes this response is necessary to address Donerail’s false statements and provide its shareholders accurate information about Donerail’s proposal. Donerail’s acquisition proposal by its terms remains preliminary, highly contingent, subject to due diligence and financing, and is therefore not binding. Nonetheless, at the Company’s instruction, its financial advisor Bank of America sought to engage with Donerail constructively over the past few months so that Turtle Beach could review its acquisition proposal in greater detail. The Company also conveyed to Donerail that the Board had concerns regarding Donerail’s ability to consummate a transaction and its financing sources, and that it did not view Donerail’s proposed acquisition price to be sufficient. Still, the Company was willing to continue to evaluate the proposal in an effort to achieve a higher offer price.

In fact, on August 9, 2021, the Company communicated to Donerail via a letter that:

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, we remain open to continuing discussions about your acquisition proposal. Bank of America has not yet received the list of diligence items you agreed to provide that you stated were necessary to significantly increase your offer. Also, in order to facilitate substantive discussions about your proposal, we must have in place a mutually acceptable NDA. As such, we have instructed Bank of America to request the diligence items from you again as well as a markup of the NDA if you remain interested in continuing discussions about your proposal.”

