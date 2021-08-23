NextGen Healthcare Files Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with Annual Meeting

checkAd

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that it has filed preliminary proxy materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders currently scheduled to be held on October 13, 2021.

All members of the NextGen Healthcare Board of Directors, other than Sheldon (“Shelly”) Razin and Lance Rosenzweig, issued the following open letter to shareholders, cautioning shareholders not to be misled by Shelly’s false claims:

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Over the past five years, our Board of Directors and management team have executed a strategic plan that has positioned the Company for enhanced value creation and significant profitable growth at an increasing rate. For some time, the Board has been engaged in a thoughtful review of the Board’s composition and the Company’s corporate governance to ensure we drive NextGen Healthcare’s continued transformation.

This work led to the recent announcement of two new independent directors – Geraldine McGinty, MD, MBA, FACR and Pamela S. Puryear, PhD, MBA – following a search that began in February with the assistance of Spencer Stuart.

It also led to the decision to submit two corporate governance proposals for consideration at the Annual Meeting:

  • A change in the Company’s incorporation from the state of California to the state of Delaware: We began considering this change several years ago and began taking actions in January 2021 when we moved our principal executive office to Atlanta, GA where we have significant operations and businesses. Reincorporating in Delaware promotes shareholder-friendly corporate governance and reflects the prevailing standard with more than 66% of all Fortune 500 companies and more than 90% of the Company’s peer group incorporated there.
  • The elimination of cumulative voting currently in place and adoption of a majority vote standard in the election of directors in uncontested director elections, with a customary provision for plurality voting in contested director elections: As part of this provision, the Company will also adopt proxy access, which allows shareholders who meet certain requirements to include their own director nominees in the Company’s proxy materials. The reincorporation proposal will be conditioned on the elimination of cumulative voting by shareholders.
