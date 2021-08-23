Toronto Ultra Secures Hard-Earned Second Place Season Finish

The route to the Final saw Toronto Ultra eliminate OpTic Chicago, Minnesota RØKKR, and Dallas Empire followed by a final match against Atlanta FaZe, which resulted in a 5-3 win for last year's runner-up. In addition to team performance, the League gave individual recognition to Jamie "Insight" Craven, who made the Scuf Team of the Year and was nominated for Rookie of the Year, and Cameron "Cammy" McKilligan who was nominated for MVP.

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Ultra, OverActive Media’s (TSXV:OAM) professional Call of Duty esports team and Canada's only Call of Duty League franchise, celebrates an incredible season, securing a second-place finish at the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend which took place August 19-22, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Following a slow start to the season at Major I, Toronto Ultra bounced back to win Major II and finish top three at Majors III, IV and V.

"I couldn't be prouder of how much the team evolved this year and the effort we put in until the very end of the final map," said Cameron "Cammy" McKilligan. "We had an amazing run in season two and had fun while doing it. We're ready to do it all again next year."

As OverActive Media continues to focus on becoming a global sports, media and entertainment company, its approach to developing strong teams is very intentional. It unveiled a new 15,000 square foot esports headquarters and training facility in Toronto earlier this year to provide a multipurpose high-performance space for training, physical and mental fitness, and online match play on stage in a competition simulated environment.

“The team’s performance this season is nothing short of incredible. In year two, they have not only shown immense growth, consistency, composure, and resiliency, but they have proven Toronto Ultra is one of the best there is," said Adam Adamou, Chief Strategy Officer at OverActive Media. "Our approach to building teams, coaching and operations is further validated through the season's success and we're ready to start planning for next year."

To generate excitement and engage Call of Duty fans across Canada for the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend, Toronto Ultra's Playoffs journey was supported by presenting partner CRAVE Meals, a Kraft Heinz brand (NASDAQ:KHC). Other industry-leading brands helped amplify the fan experience including Bell (TSX:BCE), Bud Light (NYSE:BUD), EPOS, Jack Link's, TD (TSX:TD) and Universal Music Canada.