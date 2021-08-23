checkAd

Toronto Ultra Secures Hard-Earned Second Place Season Finish

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

OverActive Media’s Call of Duty League Franchise Closes Out an Incredible Season at Championship Weekend

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Ultra, OverActive Media’s (TSXV:OAM) professional Call of Duty esports team and Canada's only Call of Duty League franchise, celebrates an incredible season, securing a second-place finish at the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend which took place August 19-22, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Following a slow start to the season at Major I, Toronto Ultra bounced back to win Major II and finish top three at Majors III, IV and V.

The route to the Final saw Toronto Ultra eliminate OpTic Chicago, Minnesota RØKKR, and Dallas Empire followed by a final match against Atlanta FaZe, which resulted in a 5-3 win for last year's runner-up. In addition to team performance, the League gave individual recognition to Jamie "Insight" Craven, who made the Scuf Team of the Year and was nominated for Rookie of the Year, and Cameron "Cammy" McKilligan who was nominated for MVP.

"I couldn't be prouder of how much the team evolved this year and the effort we put in until the very end of the final map," said Cameron "Cammy" McKilligan. "We had an amazing run in season two and had fun while doing it. We're ready to do it all again next year."  

As OverActive Media continues to focus on becoming a global sports, media and entertainment company, its approach to developing strong teams is very intentional. It unveiled a new 15,000 square foot esports headquarters and training facility in Toronto earlier this year to provide a multipurpose high-performance space for training, physical and mental fitness, and online match play on stage in a competition simulated environment.

“The team’s performance this season is nothing short of incredible. In year two, they have not only shown immense growth, consistency, composure, and resiliency, but they have proven Toronto Ultra is one of the best there is," said Adam Adamou, Chief Strategy Officer at OverActive Media. "Our approach to building teams, coaching and operations is further validated through the season's success and we're ready to start planning for next year."

To generate excitement and engage Call of Duty fans across Canada for the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend, Toronto Ultra's Playoffs journey was supported by presenting partner CRAVE Meals, a Kraft Heinz brand (NASDAQ:KHC). Other industry-leading brands helped amplify the fan experience including Bell (TSX:BCE), Bud Light (NYSE:BUD), EPOS, Jack Link's, TD (TSX:TD) and Universal Music Canada.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Toronto Ultra Secures Hard-Earned Second Place Season Finish OverActive Media’s Call of Duty League Franchise Closes Out an Incredible Season at Championship WeekendTORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Toronto Ultra, OverActive Media’s (TSXV:OAM) professional Call of Duty esports team and Canada's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Maha Energy AB Announces Filing of Second Quarter Report 2021 & Live Webcast
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board