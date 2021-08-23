checkAd

Splash Beverage Group to Debut its Brands at the 84th Annual National Beer Wholesalers Association Convention & Trade Show

NBWA is the largest and most influential event for wholesalers and distributors in the categories in which Splash Beverage Group competes

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV)  ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced it will present its growing portfolio of brands at the 84th Annual National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) Convention & Trade Show to be held in Las Vegas on October 3 – 6, 2021.

Splash will feature its brands including SALT Tequila, Copa di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria at its dedicated 20’x20’ space for the first time at this all-important industry event to more than 500 distributors looking for brands that align with their markets.

Held each year in the fall, the NBWA Annual Convention provides valuable education programs for the beer industry and introduces distributors to new products, technologies, and vendors.

“We’re very pleased that the NBWA will be held in person this year and look forward to meeting with new potential distributors and closing on some additional territories for the brands during the event,” stated Splash CEO Robert Nistico.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

