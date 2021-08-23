PetVivo Changes Brand Name of Signature Osteoarthritis Product to “SPRYNG”

"We are incredibly excited to introduce to the world the new brand name for our therapeutic product that squarely addresses the debilitating impact of osteoarthritis and lameness in companion animals.” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “The brand name “SPRYNG” clearly illustrates how PetVivo’s product enhances the mobility and overall quality of life in dogs, horses and other animals."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets is pleased to announce that the Company has changed the brand name of its therapeutic osteoarthritis and lameness product to “SPRYNG”.

Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology is a veterinary medical device comprised of millions of micronized hydrogel matrices, which are derived from the natural components collagen and elastin. OsteoCushion Technology provides both reinforcing natural joint support to replace missing and damaged cartilage as well as delivers natural scaffolding to help the healing of tissue defects. These attributes offer a great solution to the affliction of osteoarthritis for companion animals in a simple in-clinic treatment.

“We believe the brand name “SPRYNG” clearly depicts the beneficial results derived from our therapeutic product administered to animals suffering from osteoarthritis or other lameness afflictions,” said Russ Siakel, Director of Marketing for PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “We have truly witnessed the restoration of a “SPRYNG in the step” of companion animals that have received this life-changing product.”

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale later this year.

