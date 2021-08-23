checkAd

PetVivo Changes Brand Name of Signature Osteoarthritis Product to “SPRYNG”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets is pleased to announce that the Company has changed the brand name of its therapeutic osteoarthritis and lameness product to “SPRYNG”.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce to the world the new brand name for our therapeutic product that squarely addresses the debilitating impact of osteoarthritis and lameness in companion animals.” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “The brand name “SPRYNG” clearly illustrates how PetVivo’s product enhances the mobility and overall quality of life in dogs, horses and other animals."

Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology is a veterinary medical device comprised of millions of micronized hydrogel matrices, which are derived from the natural components collagen and elastin. OsteoCushion Technology provides both reinforcing natural joint support to replace missing and damaged cartilage as well as delivers natural scaffolding to help the healing of tissue defects. These attributes offer a great solution to the affliction of osteoarthritis for companion animals in a simple in-clinic treatment.

“We believe the brand name “SPRYNG” clearly depicts the beneficial results derived from our therapeutic product administered to animals suffering from osteoarthritis or other lameness afflictions,” said Russ Siakel, Director of Marketing for PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “We have truly witnessed the restoration of a “SPRYNG in the step” of companion animals that have received this life-changing product.”

Look at SPRYNG for managing the affliction, not just the symptoms of osteoarthritis. Visit www.petvivo.com to learn more about this amazing product.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale later this year.

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO
PetVivo Holdings, Inc.
Email: info1@petvivo.com
(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements, including the potential listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq, are based on information currently available the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PetVivo Changes Brand Name of Signature Osteoarthritis Product to “SPRYNG” MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets is pleased to announce …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Maha Energy AB Announces Filing of Second Quarter Report 2021 & Live Webcast
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board