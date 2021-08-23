Investview (“INVU”) Announces Strong Monthly Gross Revenue and Net Income for July 2021

Investview Continues Strong Monthly Results: July 2021 Gross Revenue Growth of 166% year-over-year to $7.6 million and Net Income Growth of 690% year-over-year to $1.5 million.



Gross Revenue of $7.6 million, up 166% Year-Over-Year July

Income from Operations of $1.9 million, up 499% Year-Over-Year July

Net Revenue of $7.0 million, up160% Year-Over-Year July

Net Income of $1.5 million, up $1.8 million or 690% Year-Over-Year July

iGenius Subscription and NDAU Gross Revenue of $4.8 million, up 133% Year-Over-Year July

SAFETek Bitcoin Mining Gross Revenue of $2.8 million, up 250% Year-Over-Year July

Bitcoin Mined over 15 months period ending July 2021, 1,003.08 Bitcoin

Digital currency holdings as of July 31 st , 2021, $7.2 million in Bitcoin and NDAU

, 2021, $7.2 million in Bitcoin and NDAU Cash and Restricted Cash as of July 31st, 2021 was $15.8 million



Eatontown, NJ, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, research, and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets, is pleased to announce strong combined gross revenue and net income for the month of July 2021.

“We are incredibly pleased with the results of our business segments, iGenius and SAFETek. Our subsidiary iGenius, which delivers financial education, technology and research to individuals recorded its highest gross revenue from subscription sales for the month, a result of continued growth in our membership. Our subscriptions in July 2021 increased 109% over the same period last year. Our other subsidiary SAFETek, which operates in the high-speed processing computer space and focuses on artificial intelligence, data mining, Bitcoin miner repair and blockchain technologies also had a solid July, with gross revenues increasing 250% over the same period last year. On a consolidated basis for the first four months of fiscal year 2022, our gross revenues and net income were $43.4 million up 395% and $10.3 million up 299%, over the same period in the prior year, respectively. The investments in existing services offered and new products launched, such as NDAU, the world’s first adaptive digital currency along with the purchase and deployment of additional Bitcoin miners, as well as the rise in Bitcoin value are driving the sizable increases to the top and bottom lines,” said Ralph Valvano, Investview CFO.