checkAd

SomaLogic Provides 2021 Financial Guidance Exceeding Initial Merger Combination Projections

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

NEW YORK and BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ: CMIIU) and SomaLogic, Inc. (“SomaLogic” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced that with the approach of the business combination closing, the Company expects projected financial results to be above the previous projections disclosed on March 29, 2021. Full year 2021 revenue is expected to exceed previous full year projections of $66.7 million by 10% or higher. Full year 2021 gross margins are expected to be more than 500 basis points ahead of previously provided full year projections of 51%. 

“I am beyond pleased with our performance in the first half of 2021 in which we exceeded our expectations with stronger revenue, better gross margins, faster commercial team ramp, and above-plan clinical partnerships,” said Roy Smythe, M.D., SomaLogic’s Chief Executive Officer. “Given the objective signals of our progress to date, coupled with our confidence in the back half of the year, we now expect full year 2021 revenue and gross margin to be above our previously provided projections.”

“As we transition to a public company, we recognize that visibility into these types of business metrics adds to investors’ and stakeholders’ confidence in both our near term prospects as well as our long term robust trajectory. We are confident that our momentum will continue into 2022, positioning SomaLogic well for long term growth and success. We look forward to providing a more detailed update at our inaugural investor event later in 2021.”

SomaLogic, Inc. expects the business combination with CM Life Sciences II to result in a proforma cash balance, net of transaction expenses, of approximately $685 million (comprised of existing cash on hand at closing, a $375 million PIPE and approximately $275 million in cash from the trust assuming no redemptions). This offers significant financial flexibility for the Company to invest in expanded strategic priorities and pursue both organic and inorganic opportunities to drive strong multi-year growth. 

“It was clear from our first engagement that SomaLogic had a differentiated technology platform and would benefit from capital and strategic support to ignite tremendous commercial growth. The recent performance is exceptional and confirms our early view,” said Eli Casdin, CEO of CM Life Sciences II. “With the large infusion of capital and an expanded board of directors comprised of world class industry leaders, the Company is uniquely positioned to deliver on the power of proteomics.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SomaLogic Provides 2021 Financial Guidance Exceeding Initial Merger Combination Projections NEW YORK and BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ: CMIIU) and SomaLogic, Inc. (“SomaLogic” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced that with the approach of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Maha Energy AB Announces Filing of Second Quarter Report 2021 & Live Webcast
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board