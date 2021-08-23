SomaLogic Provides 2021 Financial Guidance Exceeding Initial Merger Combination Projections

NEW YORK and BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ: CMIIU) and SomaLogic, Inc. (“SomaLogic” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced that with the approach of the business combination closing, the Company expects projected financial results to be above the previous projections disclosed on March 29, 2021. Full year 2021 revenue is expected to exceed previous full year projections of $66.7 million by 10% or higher. Full year 2021 gross margins are expected to be more than 500 basis points ahead of previously provided full year projections of 51%.



“I am beyond pleased with our performance in the first half of 2021 in which we exceeded our expectations with stronger revenue, better gross margins, faster commercial team ramp, and above-plan clinical partnerships,” said Roy Smythe, M.D., SomaLogic’s Chief Executive Officer. “Given the objective signals of our progress to date, coupled with our confidence in the back half of the year, we now expect full year 2021 revenue and gross margin to be above our previously provided projections.”