B2Digital Entertains Sold-out Star-studded Capacity Crowd at B2FS 132 in Kentucky

TAMPA, FL, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS: BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is pleased to announce another big night for the B2 Fighting Series as hard-hitting action was on display this weekend in front of a sold-out capacity crowd at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon, B2’s Matchmaker, commented: “Shepherdsville was treated to an unforgettable night of fights on Saturday. Twenty-four talented fighters from 9 states – one all the way from the New Marina Islands in the Pacific – came to display a fortune in talent and skill. Yemi Oduwole improved to 8-3 as a professional, collecting his third win in a row, defeating M1 Global & Bellator veteran Brandon Bell. In the main event, we capped the evening in shocking style, crowning a new Pro Heavyweight Champ as Rakim Cleveland won with a highlight-reel head-kick KO that no one will forget. It was a monster night of big fights in front of a star-studded crowd, with MMA legends like Chris Lytle, Din Thomas, and King Mo Lawal in attendance.”

B2FS 132 was a big success, with tremendous action from start to finish at a small venue that was sold out and filled to the brim. Management notes that the Company will begin to stage its events in larger venues, beginning with next week’s event in Alabama, which will take place at the larger Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.

“We are starting to grow beyond the capacity of the venues we have been frequenting in our past events,” noted Greg P. Bell, CEO of B2Digital. “While we still managed to bring in about $35k in revenues this weekend, we could have done a lot more if we had enough room. It might have been a record night. We love the Paroquet Springs Conference Center in Shepherdsville, and we have put on a lot of great fights in front of a lot of great crowds there in the past. Saturday was certainly no exception. I look forward to continued strong growth in the B2FS brand.”

The B2 Fighting Series will be back in action this weekend (August 28) in Birmingham for another big night of Live MMA action. For those who missed out on Saturday’s live event in Shepherdsville, a replay is now available to watch on the B2 Fighting Series OTT Apps: Apple TV and Amazon Fire

About B2Digital Inc.

B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships.

