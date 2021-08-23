checkAd

Bruce Binkowitz Joins Arcutis as Vice President of Biometrics

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that Bruce Binkowitz has joined as Vice President of Biometrics. Dr. Binkowitz, who brings over 30 years of drug development experience, will lead all biometrics activities for the company including supporting late-stage clinical programs and regulatory submissions of topical roflumilast in psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis.

“We are pleased to welcome Bruce to Arcutis. He is an experienced leader who will play an instrumental role as we advance multiple pivotal clinical studies and our upcoming submission of our first New Drug Application for roflumilast cream,” said Frank Watanabe Arcutis’ President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Arcutis is making a real difference by advancing novel treatments for serious skin disorders where little progress has been made in decades,” Dr. Binkowitz said. “I am excited to join the experienced medical and regulatory team and further clinical programs across our seven therapeutic areas.”

Most recently, Dr. Binkowitz was the Vice President of Biometrics at Shionogi, Inc., after spending over 30 years at Merck and Co. He has worked across all phases of drug development and across many therapeutic areas including dermatology, oncology, respiratory, metabolism/diabetes, cardiovascular and ophthalmology. Dr. Binkowitz has presented at all the major statistics conferences and has publications spanning more than 30 years, including his contributions as a thought leader on the topic of multiregional clinical trials. Dr. Binkowitz is a Fellow of the American Statistical Association (ASA), and was the 2020 Chair and is current Past-Chair of the Biopharmaceutical Section of the ASA. Dr. Binkowitz has a Ph.D. in Quantitative Methodology from the Rutgers School of Public Health, and a Master’s degree in Statistics from the University of Florida.

About Arcutis
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis harnesses our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with seven clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions, with our first NDA submission anticipated by the end of 2021 and three more Phase 3 clinical data readouts anticipated over the next 18 months. The company’s lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to advance the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, including, among others, statements regarding the potential for roflumilast to revolutionize the standard of care in plaque psoriasis and other inflammatory dermatological conditions. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in the clinical development process and regulatory approval process, the timing of regulatory filings, and our ability to defend our intellectual property. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties applicable to our business, see the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2021, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available. 

CONTACT: Contacts:
Media
Amanda Sheldon, Head of Corporate Communications
805-418-5006
asheldon@arcutis.com

Investors
Eric McIntyre, Head of Investor Relations
805-418-5006
emcintyre@arcutis.com




