NGM Bio Discloses Fourth Oncology Development Candidate, NGM831, an ILT3 Antagonist Antibody, Coinciding with Publication in Cancer Immunology Research

  • Publication describes NGM’s discovery of ILT3’s functional ligand, fibronectin, a key component of the tumor stroma
  • ILT3-fibronectin interactions within the tumor microenvironment may form a stromal checkpoint that actively suppresses myeloid cell function and inhibits antitumor immunity
  • NGM831 is designed to block ILT3’s interaction with fibronectin, as well as with other ligands
  • NGM plans to initiate first-in-human testing of NGM831 in the first half of 2022
  • NGM’s extensive research efforts focused on tumor stroma biology and myeloid reprogramming have yielded a portfolio of oncology product candidates designed to enhance antitumor immunity

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today disclosed its fourth oncology development candidate, NGM831, an antagonist antibody designed to block the interaction of ILT3 with fibronectin, as well as with other ligands. The announcement coincides with a publication in Cancer Immunology Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research,1 describing NGM’s discovery of ILT3’s functional ligand, fibronectin, an extracellular matrix protein that forms a fibrillar network within the tumor stroma. This discovery enabled the development of NGM831, which joins NGM’s growing portfolio of wholly owned oncology antibody programs, including NGM120 (anti-GFRAL), NGM707 (anti-ILT2/ILT4) and NGM438 (anti-LAIR1).

NGM is a leader in research elucidating the central role that myeloid cells play in creating a suppressive environment around many solid tumors that restricts antitumor immunity. Myeloid cells often represent the most abundant tumor-associated immune cells and, in some tumors, myeloid cells alone account for more than half of the tumor mass2. Through systematic screening, NGM was able to identify the suppressive receptors that are most highly enriched in myeloid cells, including four members of the LILR family: ILT2, ILT3, ILT4 and LAIR1. These receptors may play a central role in establishing the immune suppressive state of the tumor microenvironment3-6.

