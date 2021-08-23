VivoPower International PLC Reports Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021

Completed strategic transformation to sustainable energy solution (“SES”)

Acquired Tembo e-LV; distribution partner potential commitments for nearly 5,000 electric vehicle conversion kits

Raised $32 million in net proceeds from equity offerings; balance sheet fortified

Annual revenues of $40.4 million, impacted by COVID lockdowns

Underlying EBITDA decline to ($1.4) million loss from $3.9 million profit in FY20

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) (“VivoPower,” the “Company”) today announced its preliminary results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.