Sysco Announces Limited Time Offer for Fresh Summeripe Peaches Bursting with Farm Fresh Flavor

Sponsoring Social Media Contest for Best Peach Recipes

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today a limited time offer for fresh Summeripe Peaches. These peaches are grown with sustainable farming in mind and have been perfected through an innovative all-natural ripening process to ensure they are perfectly ready to eat when they are delivered to customers.

All Sysco broadline sites in the United States will offer these delicious peaches to customers for a minimum of six weeks, starting on Aug. 23. The products are available on Sysco SHOP, Sysco’s online ordering platform.

Summeripe Peaches are perfected through a controlled ripening process that mimics the best of a natural environment, providing ideal humidity, temperature, and airflow. In addition, the fruit is evaluated for flavor, aroma, color, and texture, including pressure testing to ensure it is not too soft.  

“We are thrilled to be able to offer fresh Summeripe brand peaches to our customers,” said Judy Sansone, Sysco executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “Sysco is passionate about providing only the best products and services to our customers. Through this limited time offer, Sysco is supporting our customers’ success by providing innovative products to keep menus fresh and exciting for diners.”

Additionally, until Oct. 1, Sysco will sponsor a social media contest to promote the best recipes using the Summeripe peaches. The contest’s goal is to demonstrate that peaches are more than just a hand fruit to enjoy. They can be enjoyed in a variety of creative recipes, including salsas, smoothies, desserts and entrees.

The contest is open to everyone in the United States. Participants can enter by following @SyscoFoodie on Instagram, or by following @SyscoFoods on Facebook. Steps to enter the contest will be posted on each social media platform. Available prizes include 10 swag bags containing a fruit knife, peach slicer, clothing, a USB charger, and other items.

Some of Sysco’s highly experienced culinary specialists will also provide recipes using the peaches. These recipes can be found on Sysco Foodie on Sysco’s social media channels.

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 58,000 associates, the company operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

Media Contact: 
Shannon Mutschler
Senior Director, External Communications
Shannon.Mutschler@sysco.com





