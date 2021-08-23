checkAd

Heat Biologics Announces Addition of Former US Senator Mark Pryor to Biothreat Advisory Board

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”) (NASDAQ: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, announces the addition of Mark Pryor, former US Senator from the State of Arkansas, to the Company’s Biothreat Advisory Board.

Former US Senator Mark Pryor currently serves with the premier law firm, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. He is a former two-term U.S. senator and Arkansas attorney general. During his 12 years representing Arkansas in the Senate, he worked across the aisle to pass more than 70 pieces of legislation on a range of critical issues, including homeland security and defense. Sen. Pryor served on several high-profile committees during his tenure, including Appropriations; Armed Services; Commerce, Science and Transportation; Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat, commented, “As a leader on the Armed Services as well as the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committees, Senator Pryor brings unique expertise in policy and government affairs to our biothreat efforts. We look forward to leveraging Senator Pryor’s knowledge as we advance our new biothreat initiatives.”

Senator Pryor joins David Lasseter, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction; Former US Representative Jack Kingston, who also serves as the Secretariat of the Alliance for Biosecurity; Andrew C. Weber, Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical & Biological Defense Programs; and Dr. Gregory Koblentz, Associate Professor at George Mason University and leading expert on chemical and biological weapons. 

About Heat Biologics, Inc.
Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. Heat’s gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or infectious diseases. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in a Phase 2 trial, various infectious disease/biological threat programs in preclinical development and a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and cell-based therapies, including PTX-35 and HS-130 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

