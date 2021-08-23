checkAd

Orgenesis Announces Collaboration Agreement with Savicell to License and Deploy its ImmunoBiopsy Platform

Goal to accelerate development, QC testing and manufacturing of Orgenesis’ cell and gene therapy platform

New assays being developed to potentially enhance the potency of cell and gene therapies for use within POCare platform

Plan to develop companion diagnostics to enhance targeting of cell and gene therapies

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, has entered into a collaboration agreement (“Agreement”) with Savicell Diagnostics Ltd. (“Savicell”) to deploy Savicell’s patented ImmunoBiopsy immunometabolism platform with a goal of: (i) developing and validating diagnostic kits for enhanced quality control (QC) and monitoring purposes to be used by Orgenesis in manufacturing and processing of its cell and gene therapies; (ii) developing new assays to enhance the potency of cell and gene therapies for use within its point-of-care (POCare) platform; and (iii) developing companion diagnostics for potential enhanced patient targeting of cell and gene therapies.

Under the Agreement, Orgenesis will receive worldwide, exclusive rights and license to use and sell the kits produced by Savicell, which will include Orgenesis’ point of care network of hospitals, clinics and institutions for QC and monitoring of manufacturing and processing of autologous immune cells and autologous immune cells manipulated by cell and gene therapies.

Orgenesis intends to leverage this technology to measure the efficacy of various cell and gene therapies, as well as adaptations to enhance the potency of targeted therapies through selection and propagation of the highly potent cells during the manufacturing process. The initial QC kit will be utilized for cell therapy treatments targeting lung cancer, however the parties plan to expand the platform to include additional cancer types and other diseases.

One of the most important recent discoveries is that immune system cells alter their energy generation in order to obtain an effector function. Specifically, T cells change their pathways to create metabolic energy (ATP molecules) to enable them to potentially kill cancer. T cells, as a pre-step to their activation state, shift pathways to create metabolic energy, moving from the oxidative phosphorylation cycle into a glycolysis cycle. This shift into the glycolysis cycle enables faster production of energy for immediate utilization than in other cycles.

